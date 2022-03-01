Latitude Festival 2022: Latitude Festival line up announced, including Foals and Snow Patrol, and how to get tickets

Running for over 15 years, Latitude Festival brings a variety of performance arts into one place.

From music to comedy, dance to poetry, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

The line-up for 2022 has started to be revealed, with a few musical highlights announced first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know about Latitude Festival 2022.

When is Latitude Festival 2022?

Latitude Festival 2022 will take place from July 21st to 24th.

Lewis Capaldi will make his debut on Latitude's stage this year.

It will take place at Henham Park, Suffolk and attendees will be able to camp on the festival grounds throughout the weekend.

Latitude Festival line up 2022

Snow Patrol are revealed to return to Latitude, after headlining the inaugural event back in 2006.

Foals are another band announced as a headline act for the festival, marking their return after performing at Latitude as their first headline festival just under ten years ago.

The first look at the line up for this year's festival has now been published. Photo: cinch / Latitude Festival.

Alongside these bands, Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, James Arthur, Example, Manic Street Preachers, and more will also make an appearance.

Lewis Capaldi was supposed to perform at last year’s Latitude, but unfortunately pulled out in 2021. This will mark his first performance at Latitude.

On the comedy stage, Russell Howard has announced he will be headlining the festival, joined by other comedians, such as David O’Doherty, Tim Key, Rosie Jones, Taskmaster's Alex Horne, who will perform his musical comedy act The Horne Section, and more.

Phoebe Bridgers will also lead the BBC Sounds Stage, alongside Groove Armada and Fontaines D.C..

More names and acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.

How to get tickets for Latitude Festival 2022

Three and Barclaycard customers already have access to an exclusive presale round from 10am on March 1st.

Fan presale starts at 10am on Thursday March 3rd, which you can sign up for here.

General release tickets will begin selling from 10am on Friday March 4th.