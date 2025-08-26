Scots dance music group break into Japanese music market

2Moreish, created by showbiz couple Craig and Debbz Stephens and QFX Star Kirk Turnbull, released the Get Up Stand Up track but never realised just how popular they would become after hitting Europe, America, Canada and Australia before Japan took a shine to their music.

2Moreish the Scottish Dance Electronic Music Group have succeeded in what most artists in the music industry have never by breaking into the music market in Japan with their latest music release Get Up Stand Up

The track has grown in popularity before finally being picked up in Japan and being played over and over on Japanese Radio bringing more popularity to the group itself.

When couple Craig and Debbz Stephens were flown to Prague and the Czech Republic to work on brand new music with Kirk Turnbull (well known from legendary Scottish Dance Group QFX), little did they think their new music would become as popular as it has thanks to the Global DJ Pools.

In studio Craig, Kirk and Debbz never realised the would break into the Japan music market as its like fort know for artists

It was released to global DJ Pools and created waves in early stages with clubs, pubs and radio playing the new track all over UK and Europe before it reached the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and has now reached Asian shores including Japan.

Craig and Debbz have been constantly promoting the release of Get Up Stand Up including a recent performance with a DJ set on Portobello beach in Edinburgh which drew huge crowds all seen singing and dancing to the 2Moreish single

Craig and Debbz currently host Moreish TV and are soon to star in a new TV sitcom All Together Tavern.

You can stream and purchase a download of 2Moreish Get Up Stand Up on all Digital music platforms now

The official music video can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/7iY4aWnvpWA?si=qFoQcqboHuSDaBiO