Scottish director Jon S Baird to work with Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney on next film

Scottish film director Jon S Baird is to work with Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and The West Wing favourite Allison Janney on his new film.

By Brian Ferguson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST
Actor Bryan Cranston. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Production is underway in Toronto on Everything’s Going to Be Great, which has been announced weeks after his new Cold War thriller Tetris.

The actors were confirmed for the film days after Baird told his Twitter followers that he was about to work with “two of the finest actors on this beautiful planet.”

The film, which has been written by Steven Rogers, will also star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, star of The Haunting of Bly Manor and the live-action remake of Pinnochio, and Jack Champion, star of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Film director Jon S Baird. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
    An official announcement on the film, which is being made by Entertainment One and Astute Films, states: “Everything Is Going to Be Great’ is a valentine to big dreamers whose dreams won’t necessarily come true.

    "It’s about individuality vs. conformity, fantasy vs. reality; but mostly, it’s about family.

    "As the Smart family move from one state to the next, they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theatre.”

    Aberdeenshire-born Baird, who began his career with the BBC, came to prominence when he directed the feature film adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel Filth, which starred James McAvoy.

    He worked with Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly on Stan & Ollie, with explored the relationship between the comedy icons Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

    More recently, Baird directed Stonehouse, a three-part TV series starring Matthew Macfadyen as the disgraced British MP John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in the 1970s.