Sexy Beasts: Everything you need to know about Netflix's bizarre, new masked dating show (Image courtesy of Netflix)

The summer appears to be heating up in more ways than one as another new dating series launches in the UK.

As if Too Hot to Handle, Love Island and the upcoming Love is Blind reunion weren’t already serving up plenty of dating and relationship drama for viewers, Netflix has released yet another new show which is raising eyebrows.

Sexy Beasts is the show in question, presenting a twist on various blind or speed dating shows like First Dates by bringing animal masks and elaborate disguises into the mix.

The show is arriving on Netflix today (July 21) after it first made its debut on British TV screens in 2014 on BBC Three.

Here’s what you need to know about the show and what we can expect to see from Sexy Beasts as it debuts.

What is Sexy Beasts?

Sexy Beasts sees six contestants don ridiculous disguises and be transformed by the TV show’s production crew into a weird and wonderful range of creatures in order to encourage daters to connect beyond more than just looks.

Every episode is narrated by comedian Rob Delaney and focuses on a single contestant who will go on three dates with people also dressed in similarly confusing disguises.

On their quest for love, each episode’s picker will go on these dates in the real world to find their perfect match in the most peculiar of ways.

Only when they pick their love match or as the show calls it, their ‘sexy beast’, will everyone’s true faces be revealed.

The line-up of pickers for the first six episodes sees a 6ft tall model tired of being judged solely on her looks, a party-loving Panda in search of a husband and a Rhino who dabbles in a risqué form of martial arts.

But as with many dating shows of this ilk, what starts out as a strange and hilarious romantic experiment soon sees true social dilemmas and feelings rise to the surface.

When does it come out?

Sexy Beasts debuted on Netflix today (July 21) at 8am, with all six episodes of the first season now available to watch on the streaming platform.

Each episode is 30 minutes long and focuses on one single person looking to make their connection, with professional model Emma kicking things off as she looks past her ‘bad boy’ fascination for a more meaningful connection.

The first episode sees Emma joined by Stone Man Archie, volleyball player Bennett dressed as a Mandrill and Birmingham electrician Adam in a mousy disguise, who claims that wearing women’s perfume leads him to greater dating success as it’s “something they like. It’s already a box ticked”.

Will there be a Sexy Beasts season two?

Netflix has confirmed that there will indeed be a season two of Sexy Beasts, with the show set to return with another six episodes on the site later this year as even more contestants attempt to find their perfect match through a sea of disguises.

To catch a glimpse of the show and find out more, watch the trailer on YouTube here.

