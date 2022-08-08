Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fronted by Mick Hucknall, Simply Red will play an open-air show at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Steet Gardens, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, August 9.

During the 80s and 90s, the Manchester-formed outfit were one of the world’s biggest bands, selling over 60 million albums, with five going to No.1 in the UK alone.

Speaking about his unmistakable vocal sound, Hucknall said recently: “I always want to push my voice a little harder, challenge it a little bit, give myself something to really sing to.

Edinburgh Summer Sessions venue layout.

“It’s deepened a little bit, but I’ve kept the high end, so I can still hit those notes. Singing is pure pleasure to me.”

Fans attending the Edinburgh show can expect Simply Red to perform a catalogue of well-loved hits including Something Got Me Started, Fairground, Holding Back The Years, and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Tracks from the two-time Brit Award-winning band’s 1991 album Stars – which was the best-selling LP for two years running in the UK and Europe – will also get an airing.

Who is the support act?

Tik-Tok sensation Nati Dredd has built a massive following for her covers, which include old folk classics, Scottish Gaelic songs and pop songs.

The young Scottish singer has also been working with acoustic folk-rock troubadour Newton Faulkner on a virtual live event as well as releasing her own original music.

Speaking ahead of what will be the biggest gig of her burgeoning music career, she said: “What an honour, what a start to the week and what a show it's gonnae be.”

What are the stage times?

The exact stage times are still to be confirmed.

Gates open – 6pm

Curfew – 10:45pm

Setlist

While it’s impossible to predict exactly what tracks Simply Red will perform, setlists from the band’s recent outdoor gigs included the following…

So Not Over You

Never Never Love

For Your Babies

Holding Back The Years

Enough

A New Flame

Your Mirror

Night Nurse

Fake

Thrill Me

It's Only Love

Come to My Aid

Stars

Sunrise

Something Got Me Started

Fairground

Money's Too Tight (To Mention)

Ain't That a Lot of Love

If You Don't Know Me by Now

Are tickets still available?

Some tickets are still available for the show.

Outer Bowl Ticket - £55.45 each

Inner Bowl Ticket - £75.90 each

VIP Ticket - £98.40 each

Tickets can be purchased here

Event information

Cash will not be accepted at any bars, box office, or merchandise points, only chip and pin or contactless payments. There will be no ATMs onsite.

Age Restrictions:

No under 12s. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 21 and over (1 adult minimum per 4 persons under 16).

Entry:

There are two main entrances to the site:

- Princes Street at The Mound to the East of the site

- Princes Street at St Cuthbert Parish Church to the West of the site

- Please familiarise yourself with the site layout here.

- The Box Office is located at the entrance on The Mound.

- Please utilise either entrance when you arrive.

- Chairs, umbrellas, bags larger than A3, and more are prohibited from the site.

Getting There:

Fans are reminded there is no parking onsite at Princes Street Gardens.

Bus:

There are many bus operators who pick up and drop off nearby Princes Street Gardens

Train:

Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Haymarket train stations are a short walk away from Princes Street Gardens - www.scotrail.co.uk

Early weather forecast

Scottish outdoor summer shows are always hostages to the weather. But the good news is Edinburgh is set for a week of fine weather.

Tuesday, although cloudy, will see the temperature rise, with highs of 23C and lows of 17C.

Again there is little chance of rain, but cloud cover will see the sun rarely in view.