He’s played everyone from Winston Churchill to Hannibal Lecter on screen and has also found success as a producer, director and highly-lauded stage actor.

And in recent years the multi-talented Dundonian has found a huge new fanbase with his terrifying portrayal of billionaire media tycoon Logan Roy in hit HBO drama ‘Succession’.

Now he’s written a autobiography about his incredible life and career and will be appearing in Edinburgh to discuss it – the only Scottish date on his book tour.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s Brian Cox famous for?

Brian Cox CBE is one of Scotland’s most successful film and television actors, who has also worked extensively on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre.

He’s starred in numerous films, including Rob Roy, Braveheart, Manhunter, Adaptation, X-Men 2, Zodiac, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the Bourne series, The RIng, Troy, Rushmore and Churchill.

His numerous awards include two Olivier Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe, as well as being nominated for a British Academy Television Award and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

More recently he's moved back to television with two seasons of Succession, with the third season set to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am on Monday, October 18.

He’s also politically active and is a staunch supporter of Scottish Independence.

What’s the book about?

Brian Cox’s memoir is entitled ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’, and tells the story of how he grew up in Dundee, losing his father when he was just eight years old.

He was brought up by his three elder sisters in the aftermath of his mother’s nervous breakdowns and ultimate hospitalization.

After joining the Dundee Repertory Theatre at the age of 15, his acting career gets started, but there’s still a huge journey ahead to take him from Dundee to Hollywood.

It's billed as "a rags-to-riches life story like no other – a seminal autobiography that both captures Cox’s distinctive voice and his very soul. Rich in emotion and meaning, with plenty of laughs along the way, it will be a classic in the vein of ‘The Moon’s a Balloon’ by David Niven and ‘What’s It All About’ by Michael Caine.”

Film journalist Mark Kermode said it was “a hugely readable memoir from a giant of stage and screen”

When will Brian Cox be appearing in Edinburgh?

Blackwell’s of Edinburgh bookshop have organised the event which will take place on Tuesday, November 2, at 7pm at the Assembly Rooms, 54 George Street.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are currently still available but are expected to sell out and can be bought on the Eventbright site here.

They are priced at £10 and are redeemable towards the price of the book which will be available to purchase on the night.

