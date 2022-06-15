The Foo Fighters are putting on a tribute concert to honour their former bandmate and drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50. The remaining band members, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, said they wanted to organise the event to honour their “beloved bandmate”.

The concert will take place in London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd, followed by a sister event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th. This comes after the band cancelled all upcoming engagements following Hawkins’ death.

Here’s what we know about the concert so far, including the line up and how to get tickets.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert line up

The tribute concert will be headlined by the Foo Fighters themselves, joined by Brian May, Mark Ronson, Roger Taylor, and Liam Gallagher.

Other performers included in the initial line up announcement are Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Supergrass, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang van Halen, and Chevy Metal.

No cause of death has been announced for the drummer. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

There will also be a guest appearance from Dave Chappelle, as well as more acts still to be announced.

How to get tickets for Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Presale for past bookers will open at 9am on Thursday June 16th until 8am the following day. General ticket sale will open from 9am on Friday JUne 17th.

Tickets will be available to buy via Ticketmaster with a limit of four tickets per purchase.