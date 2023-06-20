Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy by announcing a host of UK dates for her The Eras Tour – including two huge outdoor shows in Edinburgh.

The US pop superstar, who has been travelling around the US performing hit tracks from her back catalogue, tweeted a tour poster announcing the new dates on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Excuse me Hi I have something to say.

Taylor Swift will perform at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and June 8, 2024.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

The 33-year-old from Pennsylvania will perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and June 8, 2024. She will also play shows in London, Liverpool ans Cardiff.

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

Swift recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

Since the announcement, searches for ‘Taylor Swift tickets’ have gone through the roof – so it's not hard to imagine they are going to sell out in seconds when they go on sale.

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

Swift's Edinburgh dates will be on sale on July 19.

The ticket buying experts at TicketSource have revealed their 5 insider tips on how to give yourself the best chance of seeing Taylor Swift live next year.

1. Preparation is key

Before tickets go on sale, make sure you know the exact date and time that tickets will be available. Be sure to set alarms or reminders for 5 to 10 minutes before tickets go on sale so that you can get all of the relevant web pages open and ready for when the sale begins.

Make sure you know the types of tickets that you want or where you want to be seated so that you can carry out the ticket selection process efficiently and not waste any of your checkout time.

It’s also a good idea to make accounts for as many ticket retailers as possible and input all of your details ahead of time, including your address and payment information. This means you can purchase your tickets as quickly as possible.

2. Register for all sales

As well as a general sale, shows and festivals often have a ticket presale, which provides multiple opportunities to buy the tickets you want. Sign up for any presales that you’re eligible for, such as ticket retailer or artists’ fan presales, usually available by signing up for accounts or to their mailing lists.

If you have friends or family that have access to the more exclusive presales, ask if they can try for tickets for you or if you can use their login details.

3. Use all ticket retailers

Usually tickets for events will be available across multiple ticket retailers’ websites, so make sure you check where tickets will be sold ahead of time. When it comes to the tickets going on sale, make sure you open multiple tabs and try all of the available websites for tickets, as this will increase your chances of securing them.

Make sure that you don’t refresh the page as this may lead you to lose your place in the queue - the retailer website will automatically refresh for you. Also avoid opening multiple tabs for the same ticket retailer, as this may lead to the assumption that you’re a bot and prevent you from accessing the website and purchasing tickets.

4. Don’t give up

The ticket retailer will be its busiest as soon as tickets go on sale and all this site traffic can sometimes cause issues. Even if an event appears to be sold out on the ticket website, this is not always the case. Sometimes there is an error or site traffic is too high and it may seem that tickets are unavailable - however if that happens, make sure you continue checking and looking for tickets over the next few hours. More tickets may appear and this could be your chance to secure them.

5. Second chance tickets

If you missed out on getting tickets for any reason, all hope is not lost. Ticket apps such as DICE often have waiting lists for events that you can join so if any ticket holders return their ticket, you have a chance to grab one.

