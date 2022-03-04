The Whitburn band shot to stardom last April when they scored a number one with their debut album, W.L.

In doing so, they became the first Scottish band to debut an album at number one in 14 years, since The View's Hats Off To The Buskers hit the top spot in 2007.

Scottish indie rockers The Snuts scored a number one with their debut album WL.

Now, in an interview with Far Out magazine, frontman Cochrane has confirmed the follow-up to their chart-topping debut will be released this year and given a few hints of what fans can expect.

“On this second record, there was so much conversation and discussion,” he explained. “The producers we’re working with are from totally different places from us and completely different cultures, so the sessions were a real melting pot of discussion, be it politics, society, religion and ethics.

“The conversations then found their way into the songs, and after they were created, I felt a responsibility to learn about what I’m trying to say.

“The songs always come from the heart, but I think there comes a stage when you have to use your head too.”

Asked what topics have influenced the eagerly-awaited new album, Cochrane added: “There’s talk of culture, cultural differences on the record, the effects of poverty, there’s a couple of political songs, and I think the main thing is conversation, music should make conversation, and we’ve been lucky with this record that conversion made the music.”

Pressed about whether the new record will arrive in 2022, the singer said: “Definitely man, I’ll be furious if we don’t. It’s absolutely well on the way.”

The Snuts went down a storm at Leeds Festival last summer, but were then forced to cancel their TRNSMT festival gig in Glasgow after one band member and a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

In November, they capped off a fabulous year by picking up the ‘Album of the Year’ gong at the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

