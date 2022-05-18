The Top Gun: Maverick cast dazzled on the red carpet in Cannes

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ cast including Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly dazzle on red carpet in Cannes - in pictures

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller took to the red carpet in Cannes on Wednesday evening (May 18) as they attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 8:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 8:32 pm

It was the first time 59-year-old Cruise had attended the Cannes Film Festival in 30 years.

The world-renowned festival announced it will pay the Hollywood star an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements during Wednesday’s events.

Joining Cruise were his co-stars, Connelly, 51, who plays Penny Benjamin, and Teller, 35, who portrays Bradley Bradshaw.

The Top Gun sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski is in cinemas from May 27, 36 years after the original was released in 1986.

Cruise will reprise his role as US naval aviator Pete Mitchell, with Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris also in the cast.

The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look through our picture gallery from the red carpet.

1. Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn attends the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Photo: Doug Peters

2. Tallia Strom

Tallia Strom attends the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Photo: Doug Peters

3. Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attend the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Photo: Doug Peters

4. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Photo: Doug Peters

