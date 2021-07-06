TV signal troubleshooters have said that mobile upgrades may cause TV interference in Edinburgh (Photo: Vidmir Raic).

The network upgrades “may cause” interference to TV services received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView, according to Restore

TV – a company that resolves TV interference caused by mobile upgrade signals.

TV services affected could see intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or loss of signal.

Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area of Edinburgh with weak digital television reception, have a TV signal booster and whose TV aerial is close to a mobile mast.

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected by the mobile upgrade.

However, viewers with these services, who also watch free to view TV through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.

For residents in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV provides landlords or property managers with support to resolve the problem.

Ben Roome, chief executive of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.”

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue. We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal. Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Free support is available from Restore TV as well as additional support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

