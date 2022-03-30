Van Gogh Alive: Edinburgh's St Andrew Square will be lit up with projections of Vincent Van Gogh's best work

Edinburgh’s Van Gogh Alive Exhibition is celebrating Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday with a series of projections that will light up different areas in the Capital.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:30 pm

The celebrations will kick off today, March 30, in St Andrew Square, where Edinburgh residents will be able to witness some of the artist’s most timeless work.

Over the week, the art will be projected in new locations across the city every night from 8pm until April 3, including Leith Library and Calton Hill’s Nelson Monument.

Van Gogh Alive, the multi-sensory experience created and produced by Grande Experiences, is celebrating the iconic artist’s birthday in style with a series of projections set to light up some of Edinburgh’s spots over the next five nights.
