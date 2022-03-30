Van Gogh Alive: Edinburgh's St Andrew Square will be lit up with projections of Vincent Van Gogh's best work
Edinburgh’s Van Gogh Alive Exhibition is celebrating Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday with a series of projections that will light up different areas in the Capital.
By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:30 pm
The celebrations will kick off today, March 30, in St Andrew Square, where Edinburgh residents will be able to witness some of the artist’s most timeless work.
Over the week, the art will be projected in new locations across the city every night from 8pm until April 3, including Leith Library and Calton Hill’s Nelson Monument.