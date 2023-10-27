X Factor boyband JLS to play massive outdoor show at Edinburgh Castle next summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JLS will play a huge outdoor gig in Edinburgh next summer – exactly 15 years after they first shot to No.1 with debut single Beat Again.

The boyband, who are currently going down a storm on their UK comeback tour, will perform a one-off show at Edinburgh Castle on Tuesday, July 9. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 3, and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The chart-topping four piece – Marvin Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill and Oritse Williams – have promised they’ll be bringing all the JLS hits, energy and charisma to the Capital next summer.

Hugely popular boy band JLS will perform at Edinburgh Castle in July 2024.

JLS found success after finishing as runners-up on the 2008 series of The X Factor, achieving five No.1 singles with Beat Again, Everybody In Love, She Makes Me Wanna, One Shot and Love You More. They went on to release four albums – JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox and Evolution – before splitting in 2013. In 2020, they got back together to release a new album titled 2.0 and embark on a nationwide tour.

Speaking about their comeback shows, Oritse said: “We just want to get out there and play the hits. It’s those nostalgic songs which remind people of all their experiences growing up. And now some of those fans have children and they want their children to experience what they experienced growing up in the JLS era.”

JLS’s Edinburgh gig announcement comes just days after the news Paul Weller will return to the Castle next summer, armed with a new album. The former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council will perform at the famous Esplanade on Saturday, July 13, 2024.