The 17th season of Celebrity MasterChef is officially back with an exciting line-up of stars including Edinburgh’s own Kirsty Gallacher.

After months of waiting for the reality TV show to return, 20 celebrities took to centre stage last night to compete in the popular cooking competition.

So, who is Kirsty Gallacher and how can you watch the new series of Celebrity MasterChef? Here’s everything you need to know.

Kirsty Gallacher

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 start?

Fans will be pleased to know that Celebrity MasterChef is officially back.

The 18 episode series premiered on Wednesday 10 August, and will be on every week for the next six weeks.

The first episode will start at 8pm, as will the following 17 episodes of the series.

If you miss an episode of the new series then you can catch up on BBC iPlayer where episodes will be available following their premier on TV.

Who is Celebrity MasterChef’s Kirsty Gallacher?

Kirsty Gallacher is a Television presenter who was born in Edinburgh.

She first began her career in 1998 when she got her first break presenting on Sky Sports News, she then went on to be associated with many other sports shows such as 90 Minutes, Soccer Extra, Kirsty and Phil (on BBC Radio 5 Live) and Soccer AM.

She has also hosted Kirsty’s Home Videos, RI:SE and Simple the Best.

Gallacher was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Royal Television Society Television Sports Awards in 1998, and Kirsty’s Home Videos won her the following year’s Satellite/Digital Programme award in 2003.

Gallacher participated in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered with professional dancer Bendan Cole. The couple were eliminated in week six, and finished 11th in the competition overall.

Gallacher returned to Sky Sports News in 2011 and was there for seven years, before leaving again in 2018 to pursue other career goals.

Since June 2021, Gallacher has co-presented The Great British Breakfast on GB News.

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 full line-up

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 boasts a star-studded cast of 20 celebrities from a variety of backgrounds, whether it be entertainment, reality television or sport.

The following is the full lineup of contestants for Celebrity MasterChef 2022: