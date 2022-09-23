Inside Man, a new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, will soon make its premiere on BBC One, and mystery drama fans are in for a real treat.

Little is known about the plot, which was created by Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, but the trailer gives a peek of what’s to come with the appearance of four main characters played by Tenant, Tucci, Lydia West, and Dolly Wells.

The official synopsis reads : "In the US, a prisoner on death row (Tucci) is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist (West) is looking for a story.

"In a quiet little village, a vicar (Tennant) is picking up his son’s maths tutor (Wells) from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder..."

Most of the dialogue in the trailer comes from Tucci’s prisoner, who says something ominous at the end: "Everyone’s a murderer. All you have to do is meet the right person."

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff in the Inside Man

Describing the drama to the BBC in an interview, Tennant said: “Very hard to sum up, because there are two separate worlds going side by side.

“Part of the joy of watching the show is wondering if these worlds are ever going to collide. But from my character’s point of view, it’s a story about a man who, in pursuit of doing the right thing, makes a series of catastrophically bad decisions.”

Here is everything you need to know about Inside Man, its release date and the cast members.

When can I watch Inside Man?

Inside Man is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday, September 26.

It will be released elsewhere around the world on Netflix.

How many episodes does Inside Man have?

Inside Man consists of four episodes.

Who are the cast members of Inside Man?

Beth Davenport (LYDIA WEST) & Morag (KATE DICKIE)

The series is being directed by Paul McGuigan (Sherlock, Dracula).

The cast includes:

David Tennant

Scottish actor David Tennant gained prominence for his role as the tenth Doctor in the BBC science-fiction series Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010.

Other notable roles include Giacomo Casanova in the BBC comedy-drama series Casanova, Barty Crouch Jr. in the fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Crowley in the Amazon Prime fantasy series Good Omens.

Dolly Wells

English actress and writer Dolly Wells co-authored and starred in the Sky Living series Doll & Em and wrote and directed comedy-drama Good Posture.

Her additional roles on television include Dracula and The Outlaws.

Stanley Tucci

Award-winning American actor Stanley Tucci has starred in numerous films including Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal, The Devil Wears Prada and Supernova.

He has also starred in numerous television series such as Murder One, Feud: Bette & Joan Limetown.

Lydia West

British actress Lydia West is known for her roles in the BBC One series Years and Years and the Channel 4 series It’s A Sin. She also starred in the 2020’s series - Dracula.

Other cast members include: