Netflix’s global fan event Tudum will return this month with special access to all the biggest projects coming to the platform, including the likes of Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

The company first began this, now annual online event, in September of 2021 and saw millions of fans tune in from around the world to get all the latest news.

The event will once again see some of the platform’s biggest stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemswoth and Gal Gadot, appear and discuss their latest projects for Netflix.

Enola Holmes on Netflix starring Millie Bobbie Brown

So, how can you tune in to the global event? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is TUDUM?

The Global fan event will take place on Saturday September 24.

What is TUDUM?

In the description of the TUDUM trailer Netflix posted a statement explaining what the exciting event is.

The statement read: “Tudum is Netflix’s home for fandom! Watch your favorite stars and creators from around the world on the virtual stage for an exciting day full of Netflix news, exclusives and first looks.

“Over 100 films and series will be featured across five global events all in 24 hours -- first we’ll kick off the festivities in Korea, followed by the latest highlights from India.

“Fans will then get an exclusive look at some of the most anticipated shows and films from the United States, Europe, Latin America and Spain. The day will conclude with a live fan celebration out of Japan.

“Tudum includes some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, The Witcher and Emily in Paris as well as blockbuster films like Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Extraction 2 and more. Netflix is here to celebrate you, the fans!”

How to watch TUDUM

You don’t even need to be a Netflix subscriber to tune into the exciting event.

The showing will be available to watch on Netflix’s Youtube page . You can even start your wait now, and click the ‘notify me’ button to be told as soon as the premier of the event starts.

Why is it called TUDUM?

We are all familiar with the sound Netflix makes when we open the popular app to scroll through endless content. Make that noise to yourself now…TUDUM.

The event is named after that famous sound.

What TV shows will be featured on Netflix Tudum 2022?

Netflix has released a list of all your favourite shows that you will get exclusive information about including trailers, clips and release dates.

The following will be featured:

And that’s not even the full list, Netflix have teased that many more upcoming projects will be featured.

What movies will be featured on Netflix Tudum 2022?

The following will be featured:

