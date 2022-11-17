Children in Need returns to our screens yet again with a “SPOTacular" show looking to raise money for children and young people around the world. The telethon will see a host of celebrities, charities, and performers take part in the UK’s biggest charity drive.

The event first aired on BBC back in 1980 and is celebrating the occasion with a line-up of programming dedicated to the foundation. As usual, viewers will be urged to donate what they can during Friday night’s show.

Hosting Children in Need’s fundraising telethon will be Alex Scott, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc and Chris Ramsay with Jason Mamford stepping in for last year’s presenter Graham Norton. Meanwhile, there will be celebrity appearances from the likes of Bradley Walsh, Joe Wicks, and Romesh Ranganathan.

Viewers can also expect one-off performances from Lewis Capaldi, Diversity and the BBC Children in Need choir who will perform a special rendition of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

Last year, Children in Need raised a crucial on-the-night total of £39 million which subsequently rose to £51 million as the public flooded to endorse the fundraising campaigns. Here’s everything you need to know about Children in Need 2022?

How to watch BBC One’s Children in Need

Children in Need’s telethon will air on Friday November 18 on BBC One at 7:00pm. You can watch it live or catch all the action from the three-hour Appeal Night show on BBC Iplayer .

How to donate to Children in Need 2022

There are a few ways you can donate to BBC Children in Need this year. The full list of ways viewers can support them are listed on BBC’s Children in Need website.

Alternatively, viewers can also phone 0345 7 33 22 33 to make a donation via landline or mobile. The Children in Need website is also accepting donations via debit card, credit card or PayPal.

All major banks, building societies and the Post Office will accept fundraising money or you can send a cheque or postal order to BBC Children in Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.

Viewers will be reminded on Friday night that they can donate by text. Here’s a list of options available:

Donate £5 by texting the word DONATE to 70405

Donate £10 text the word DONATE to 70410

Donate £20 text DONATE to 70420

Donate £30 text DONATE to 70430.