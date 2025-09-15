Big Brother’s return date has been confirmed - and it is soon 🚨👁

ITV has confirmed when Big Brother 2025 will start.

The show is set to air on ITV2 and ITVX once again.

But when will the latest season begin?

Fresh off the success of the celebrity version, Big Brother is set to make its grand return this month. ITV has been teasing the latest season but has finally revealed its return date.

The legendary reality series will be back very soon with AJ Odudu and Will Best on hosting duties once more. It will be a bumper season with seven episodes per week.

ITV promises a “life-changing prize” will be up-for-grabs for the housemates this year. The house has undergone a makeover that’s easy on the eye.

But when exactly will the show return? Here’s all you need to know:

When will Big Brother 2025 start?

Big Brother will start its 2025 season in September | ITV

ITV has confirmed that the brand new civilian version of Big Brother will start on Sunday, September 28. The launch episode is due to start at 9pm that day.

Big Brother: Live Launch will see hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best once again welcome an eclectic mix of strangers from across the UK who will all become Housemates living under one roof. Viewers can expect more new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions as the cast of Housemates go up against one another in a bid to be crowned the winner, and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Following Big Brother each night will be Big Brother: Late & Live - an extra slice of exclusive Big Brother content with fiery debate and hot takes from our celebrity guest panel. There will also be a live stream running seven days a week.

How to watch Big Brother 2025?

Since it made its debut back in the early years of the 21st century, Big Brother has had numerous homes. It is currently being broadcast by ITV, having started on Channel 4 before moving to 5 in its second iteration.

Unlike this year’s Celeb version, the reality show will be broadcast on ITV2 with episodes also available on ITVX. Expect episodes to start at around 9pm each night.

The Big Brother: Live Stream also makes its return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Big Brother: Late & Live.

