Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium is set to host some of the world’s biggest names in music over the coming weeks including acts like Beyonce, Harry Styles and Bruce Springsgteen. However, those attending the show on an empty stomach could find they struggle to get the most out of the experience.

Luckily, Murrayfield is home to an abundance of restaurants in the area with a great selection of cuisines from around the world. Whether you are looking for gourmet cuisine or more cost-effective grub, you can find it all within a stone’s throw from the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurants near Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium

Skyline Restaurant

Most Popular

Where: Tynecastle Park, McLeod St, Edinburgh EH11 2NL

Open: 12-3pm, 5-10pm Thursday to Saturday. 12-6pm Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on the top floor of the Main Stand at Tynecastle Park, Skyline Restaurant features magnificent views of the city and is just round the corner from BT Murrayfield Stadium. A great spot for anyone looking for a proper dining experience.

Pizzeria 1926

Where: 85 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2AA

Open: 12-10:30pm Monday to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizzeria 1926 has an easygoing, relaxed atmosphere offering affordable Naples-inspired pizza

Pizzeria 1926 has an easygoing, relaxed atmosphere offering affordable Naples-inspired pizza. It’s a favourite for match-going regulars and there’s no reason why it can’t suit concert goers too.

Dine Murrayfield

Where: 8 Murrayfield Place, Edinburgh EH12 6AA Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open: 8:30am-11pm Monday to Saturday. 9:30am-10pm Sunday.

Dine Murrayfield is a small local gastropub that caters well to whatever occasion with its varied and contemporary menu. Less than a ten minute walk from the stadium, it’s the perfect place for pre-concert food with a touch of class.

The Bothy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 18 Corstorphine Rd, Edinburgh EH12 6HN

Open: 12-10pm Monday to Friday. 11am-10pm Saturday and Sunday.