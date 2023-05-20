Beyonce at BT Murrayfield Stadium: Where to eat - best restaurants near to venue
Murrayfield is home to an abundance of restaurants with a great selection of cuisines from around the world
Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium is set to host some of the world’s biggest names in music over the coming weeks including acts like Beyonce, Harry Styles and Bruce Springsgteen. However, those attending the show on an empty stomach could find they struggle to get the most out of the experience.
Luckily, Murrayfield is home to an abundance of restaurants in the area with a great selection of cuisines from around the world. Whether you are looking for gourmet cuisine or more cost-effective grub, you can find it all within a stone’s throw from the stadium.
Restaurants near Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium
Skyline Restaurant
Where: Tynecastle Park, McLeod St, Edinburgh EH11 2NL
Open: 12-3pm, 5-10pm Thursday to Saturday. 12-6pm Sunday.
Located on the top floor of the Main Stand at Tynecastle Park, Skyline Restaurant features magnificent views of the city and is just round the corner from BT Murrayfield Stadium. A great spot for anyone looking for a proper dining experience.
Pizzeria 1926
Where: 85 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2AA
Open: 12-10:30pm Monday to Sunday.
Pizzeria 1926 has an easygoing, relaxed atmosphere offering affordable Naples-inspired pizza. It’s a favourite for match-going regulars and there’s no reason why it can’t suit concert goers too.
Dine Murrayfield
Where: 8 Murrayfield Place, Edinburgh EH12 6AA Scotland
Open: 8:30am-11pm Monday to Saturday. 9:30am-10pm Sunday.
Dine Murrayfield is a small local gastropub that caters well to whatever occasion with its varied and contemporary menu. Less than a ten minute walk from the stadium, it’s the perfect place for pre-concert food with a touch of class.
The Bothy
Where: 18 Corstorphine Rd, Edinburgh EH12 6HN
Open: 12-10pm Monday to Friday. 11am-10pm Saturday and Sunday.
Located at 18 Corstorphine Road, The Bothy Restaurant serves traditional Scottish grub and is situated opposite Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. It boasts an intimate dining experience and features an extensive drinks menu.