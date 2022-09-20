Celebrity Masterchef 2022: Who are the finalists including Cliff Parisi, Lisa Snowden and Danny Jones?

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finals week begins as the remaining celebrities vie for bragging rights.

The first episode of finals week saw the celebrity chefs cook an authentic Afternoon Tea in celebration of BBC’s 100th anniversary. Shortly after, the contestants returned to the Masterchef kitchen to cook Gregg and John a dish inspired by their childhood.

Leaving the competition was Kitty-Scott-Claus who disappointed the judges with her Croquembouche and Rhubarb and Custard choux buns.

Speaking to the camera afterwards, she screamed: “Honestly what a relief!! Get me a glass of vino.”

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, the remaining four finalists will cook for the esteemed Italian Chef, Giorgio Locatelli, at his London restaurant - Locanda Locatelli.

Who are the four Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finalists?

Lisa Snowdon

Melanie Blatt

Melanie Blatt is a 47-year-old singer from London.

Blatt rose to fame as part of the late 90s girl group, All Saints. Since the group split in 2021, Blatt has appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and presented The Hot Desk on ITV2, alongside hosts such as Dave Berry and Emma Willis.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones is best known for his role as lead vocalist and lead guitarist for pop-rock band McFly. Along with his fellow band members, the 36-year-old from Bolton has co-written all five albums for the group.

Lisa Snowdon

Lisa Snowden, born in 1972, burst onto the scene as a model in the 90s - appearing on the cover for fashion staples such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire.Since then, she has appeared on Reality TV shows such as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and was a presenter on Britain’s Next Top Model.

Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi is best known for his roles as Fred Buckle in BBC One show, Call the Midwife and as Minty Peterson in EastEnders.

The 62-year-old actor also appeared on the reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, in 2019.

Who has left Celebrity Masterchef 2022?

London’s Adam Pearson appeared on this season’s Celebrity Masterchef 2022

Adam Pearson (TV presenter and actor)

Katya Jones (Strictly Come Dancing professional)

Clarke Peters (Actor)

Gareth Malone (TV presenter and musician)

Kae Kurd (comedian)

Kirsty Gallacher (TV presenter)

Lesley Joseph (Actor)

Chris Eubank (Former world boxing champion)

Nancy Dell’Olio (Media personality)

Paul Chuckle (Actor and comedian)

Mojo (Reality star)

Richard Blackwood (Actor and comedian)

Ryan Thomas (Actor)

Jimmy Bullard (Ex-footballer)

Faye Winter (Love Island finalist)

Kitty-Scott-Claus (Drag Queen)

How to watch Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finals week?

The penultimate episode of the series is scheduled to air on Tuesday, September 16 at 8PM on BBC One.