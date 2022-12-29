Prince Andrew: The Musical, the one-off musical biopic of the royal’s public fall from grace, is set to air on Channel 4 in the run up to New Years Eve. The comedy special was commissioned as part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebration.

The show is masterminded by Kieran Hodgson (Two doors down) who writes, directs, and stars as the lead in the satirical musical. Hodgson admits he has faced legal limitations and pressure to create a “light-hearted comedy for Christmas”.

In an interview with The Times , Hodgson spoke about writing the musical: “I thought it was more interesting to see the trajectory of decline and fall from a high starting point. To see the main characters’ attractive qualities in order to have their less attractive qualities thrown into relief.”

He continued: “The decisions Andrew has made are his own decisions, the mess he has got into is a very particular one. However, I think it is a bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family, to have your whole perception of the world and your place in it warped from the very start.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical, when it is set to air, and who will star in the show.

Prince Andrew: The Musical cast list

Kieran Hodgson - Prince Andrew

Emma Sidi - Emily Maitlis

Munya Chawawa - King Charles III

Jenny Bede - Sarah Ferguson

Harry Enfield - Tony Blair

Baga Chipz - Margaret Thatcher

Joe Wilkinson - Newspaper vendor

When is Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical on TV?

The musical shows Prince Andrew’s public fall from grace

Prince Andrew: The Musical will premiere on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday December 29. A repeat of the show will be broadcast on the same night on 4seven at 11pm.

