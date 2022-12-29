Channel 4 Prince Andrew: The Musical - how to watch on TV and cast list including Kieran Hodgson & Emma Sidi
An absurd year just got more bizarre as Channel 4 is set to air a one-off musical biopic of Prince Andrew’s fall from grace.
Prince Andrew: The Musical, the one-off musical biopic of the royal’s public fall from grace, is set to air on Channel 4 in the run up to New Years Eve. The comedy special was commissioned as part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebration.
The show is masterminded by Kieran Hodgson (Two doors down) who writes, directs, and stars as the lead in the satirical musical. Hodgson admits he has faced legal limitations and pressure to create a “light-hearted comedy for Christmas”.
In an interview with The Times, Hodgson spoke about writing the musical: “I thought it was more interesting to see the trajectory of decline and fall from a high starting point. To see the main characters’ attractive qualities in order to have their less attractive qualities thrown into relief.”
He continued: “The decisions Andrew has made are his own decisions, the mess he has got into is a very particular one. However, I think it is a bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family, to have your whole perception of the world and your place in it warped from the very start.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical, when it is set to air, and who will star in the show.
Prince Andrew: The Musical cast list
- Kieran Hodgson - Prince Andrew
- Emma Sidi - Emily Maitlis
- Munya Chawawa - King Charles III
- Jenny Bede - Sarah Ferguson
- Harry Enfield - Tony Blair
- Baga Chipz - Margaret Thatcher
- Joe Wilkinson - Newspaper vendor
When is Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical on TV?
Prince Andrew: The Musical will premiere on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday December 29. A repeat of the show will be broadcast on the same night on 4seven at 11pm.
You’ll also be able to watch it online and catch up on All4.