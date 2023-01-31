Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has allowed TV crews to follow her around for the last few months for a brand new TV show on BBC Three. The reality show will give fans and viewers access to all areas, following the 32-year-old around her hometown as she balances her business and personal life, all while preparing to become a first-time mum with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Charlotte in Sunderland will give an intimate view of the Geordie Shore star’s life, featuring many of the issues other young women face – including moving in with a partner, maintaining a work/life balance, money, friendships and health. Charlotte told the BBC: “This show I can say wholeheartedly is the most personally intense show that I’ve ever filmed in my life.

“I’ve never filmed a show like this, the things that happened in this year while filming really are the most personal things I’ve ever shown on TV. I can only say this show is up there as one of the best, most in-depth insights into my life that you will ever get to see and if you thought you knew me, then you’re about to see a whole different side of me.”

But when will Charlotte in Sunderland air and how can you watch the new series? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Charlotte in Sunderland air on TV?

Charlotte in Sunderland will air on Wednesday, February 1 at 9pm on BBC Three.

The series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.