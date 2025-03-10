TV remotes to b4 as Chess Masters: The Endgame begins on BBC Two ♟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chess Masters: The Endgame is the BBC’s new ‘high-stakes’ contest.

It is hosted by former GBBO favourite Sue Perkins.

But who are the contestants taking on the fierce competition?

Chess is back on our TV after decades away and the BBC’s ‘high-stakes’ new show is aiming to prove the game is “sexy”. A group of rising stars will be pitted against each other for the thrilling competition.

The eight-part series is set to make its opening move on BBC Two tonight (March 10). It will feature plenty of familiar faces - alongside the 12 contestants who will be competing to be crowned Chess Champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who are the presenters, commentators and contestants on the show? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Chess Masters: The Endgame

The BBC show will make its debut today (March 10) and eight episodes have been commissioned. It is due to start at 8pm on BBC Two and will run for 30 minutes.

Sue Perkins hosts BBC's Chess Masters: The Endgame | BBC / Curve Media / Alistair Heap

Who is the host and presenter of Chess Masters?

A very familiar face is on hosting duties for the new BBC Two series. It is of course, former Great British Bake-Off favourite Sue Perkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the show, she said: “It’s been over 30 years since chess was on our TV screens, and a lot has changed in that time. It’s gone from being a beloved board game to an online phenomenon. It’s also become sexy (thank you, The Queen’s Gambit).”

Sue added: “There’s a reason Chess has endured for centuries. It’s easy to learn the basics, but it takes a lifetime to master. It’s about derring-do. It’s about ego.

“It’s about study and concentration, but it’s also about the sudden surprise of the moment. It’s also a game that anyone can play, anywhere in the world, either online or at home. It’s for everyone.”

Who are the commentators on Chess Masters?

As the players face off over the board, UK Grandmaster and three-time British champion David Howell provides expert commentary, alongside chess coach and former Traitors contestant Anthony Mathurin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “I can't wait to share this world with the British public. Hopefully we'll be able to break some stereotypes along the way and show that chess is fun, exciting, and - most importantly - a game for everyone.”

Meet the contestants on Chess Masters: The Endgame

Twelve rising stars of the UK chess scene will be competing in the BBC’s new ‘high-stakes’ contest. Across eight episodes, passionate and highly skilled players from all backgrounds will battle it out across a series of brainteasing puzzles and intense eliminators before one will be crowned Chess Champion.

Cai, 34, London - ‘The Unruly Knight’

Caitlan, 26, Glasgow - ‘The Smiling Assassin’

Claire, 50, South Wales - ‘Killer Queen’

Craig, 33, Lincolnshire - ‘The Python’

Deema, 27, Leamington Spa - ‘The Patient Predator’

Kel, 39, Bolton - ‘The Action Man’

Lulu, 26, Paris - ‘The Chess Princess’

Navi, 46, Kent - ‘The Unrelenting Warrior’

Nessie, 27, London - ‘Black Panther’

Nick, 56, London - ‘The Swashbuckler’

Richie, 63, Liverpool - ‘The Strategist’

Thalia, 20, Chester - ‘The Tactician’

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Speaking about the show, former Traitors favourite and Chess Master commentator Anthony Mathurain described the game as ‘life’. He said: “The opportunity to present chess in an intense, fun format with a twist of the unexpected and a deep dive into chess players competitive psychology had magnetic appeal to me.

“From the moment chess entered my life during college it has been a mainstay. It is ultimately a pathway to introspection and has helped shape my mindset. Chess is life! It teaches and transfers many valuable life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The choices and possibilities are endless hence the game has survived for centuries. Chess knows no boundaries. The board is the ultimate leveller. The game is for everybody!”

Are you planning on watching Chess Masters: The Endgame? Let me know what you think: [email protected] .