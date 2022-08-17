Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collabro has announced its disband after eight years together and has announced a UK farewell tour with a stop in Edinburgh.

Described as the “ world’s most popular musical theatre vocal group ”, members Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J Redgreave released a joint statement announcing their decision.

They said: "We are so incredibly grateful to have been allowed to do what we love for eight years, and the fans are to thank for that.

“Their constant support and love have meant that we have travelled the world singing, and we can’t thank them enough.

“We are really excited to travel around the UK in December with a spectacular show, which we feel is the most fitting way to say goodbye."

Collabro rose to popularity after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, selling over two million records and headlining five UK tours, including appearances at the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.

According to their website , Callabro have now renamed their previously entitled Christmas is Here to The Farewell Tour.

The show will feature both show tunes and Christmas classics and it is scheduled to launch at Sheffield City Hall on November 29.

The band is known for their top charting albums such as Stars, Home and Love Like This, which was released in 2019.

"Be Still My Soul," their seventh studio album, will be released on October 7.

Here is everything you need to know about their final tour.

When will Collabro perform in Edinburgh?

Collabro will make a stop in Edinburgh as part of their farewell UK tour on December 11, at the Edinburgh Usher Hall. The show is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

How can I get tickets to Collabro’s final UK tour 2022?

Tickets are now available on *Ticketmaster , starting at £29 for all cities.

Collabro farewell UK tour full list of dates

November 29 - Sheffield City Hall

December 1 - Carlisle Sands Centre

December 4 - Plymouth Pavilions

December 6 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

December 9 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

December 10 - Blackpool Opera House

December 13 - London Adelphi Theatre

December 14 - Birmingham Town Hall

December 15 - Bath Forum

December 16 - Portsmouth Guildhall