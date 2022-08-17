Collabro announce farewell UK tour including Edinburgh date - full list of tour dates and how to get tickets
The four-piece musical group, who shot to fame after Britain’s Got Talent, also thank fans for their continued support.
Collabro has announced its disband after eight years together and has announced a UK farewell tour with a stop in Edinburgh.
Described as the “world’s most popular musical theatre vocal group”, members Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J Redgreave released a joint statement announcing their decision.
They said: "We are so incredibly grateful to have been allowed to do what we love for eight years, and the fans are to thank for that.
“Their constant support and love have meant that we have travelled the world singing, and we can’t thank them enough.
“We are really excited to travel around the UK in December with a spectacular show, which we feel is the most fitting way to say goodbye."
Collabro rose to popularity after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, selling over two million records and headlining five UK tours, including appearances at the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.
According to their website, Callabro have now renamed their previously entitled Christmas is Here to The Farewell Tour.
The show will feature both show tunes and Christmas classics and it is scheduled to launch at Sheffield City Hall on November 29.
The band is known for their top charting albums such as Stars, Home and Love Like This, which was released in 2019.
"Be Still My Soul," their seventh studio album, will be released on October 7.
Here is everything you need to know about their final tour.
When will Collabro perform in Edinburgh?
Collabro will make a stop in Edinburgh as part of their farewell UK tour on December 11, at the Edinburgh Usher Hall. The show is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.
How can I get tickets to Collabro’s final UK tour 2022?
Tickets are now available on *Ticketmaster, starting at £29 for all cities.
Collabro farewell UK tour full list of dates
- November 29 - Sheffield City Hall
- December 1 - Carlisle Sands Centre
- December 4 - Plymouth Pavilions
- December 6 - Newcastle O2 City Hall
- December 9 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- December 10 - Blackpool Opera House
- December 13 - London Adelphi Theatre
- December 14 - Birmingham Town Hall
- December 15 - Bath Forum
- December 16 - Portsmouth Guildhall
