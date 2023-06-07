Olivier-award winning West End musical Come From Away has announced it will be touring UK theatres next year, including a night at Edinburgh’s Playhouse. The hit show endured a four year stint in the West End, showing at the Phoenix Theatre from February 2019 until January 2023.

Come From Away chronicles the incredible story of 7,000 air passengers who were diverted to Canada during the wake of 9/11. Set in the small Newfoundland town of Gander, the passengers are known to the tight-knit community as ‘come from aways’ and accepted with open hearts.

The tour will run for over 10 months, kicking off on March 1, 2024 at the Curve Theatre in Leicester before ending on January 5, 2025 at the Lowry in Salford. Here is when Come From Away is coming to Edinburgh and how to get tickets.

When is Come From Away at Edinburgh Playhouse?

Come From Away will be showing at Edinburgh’s Playhouse theatre from September 17 - September 21, 2024.

How to get tickets for Come From Away at Edinburgh Playhouse

Tickets to see Come From Away at Edinburgh Playhouse can be purchased via the ATG website from £13.

Full Come From Away UK tour dates

March 1 - March 9 - Leicester, Curve Theatre

March 12 - March 23 - Liverpool, Empire Theatre

April 2 - April 6 - Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre

April 9 - April 13 - Plymouth, Theatre Royal

April 16 - April 20 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

April 23 - April 27 - Oxford, New Theatre

April 30 - May 11 - Leeds, Grand Theatre

May 21 - June 1 - Birmingham, Hippodrome

June 4 - June 8 - Hull, New Theatre

June 25 - June 29 - Belfast, Grand Opera House

July 2 - July 6 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

July 9 - July 20 - Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

August 6 - August 17 - Newcastle, Theatre Royal

August 20 - August 31 - Bristol, Hippodrome

September 10 - September 14 - Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

September 17 - September 21 - Edinburgh, Playhouse

September 24 - September 28 - Glasgow, Kings Theatre

October 1 - October 5 - Nottingham, Theatre Royal

October 8 - October 12 - Wimbledon, New Theatre

October 15 - October 26 - Norwich, Theatre Royal

November 5 - November 9 - Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

November 26 - November 30 - Milton Keynes Theatre

December 3 - January 5 - Salford, Lowry