Olivier Award-winning ‘Come From Away’ announces UK tour including Edinburgh Playhouse - how to get tickets
The hit show endured a four year stint in the West End
Olivier-award winning West End musical Come From Away has announced it will be touring UK theatres next year, including a night at Edinburgh’s Playhouse. The hit show endured a four year stint in the West End, showing at the Phoenix Theatre from February 2019 until January 2023.
Come From Away chronicles the incredible story of 7,000 air passengers who were diverted to Canada during the wake of 9/11. Set in the small Newfoundland town of Gander, the passengers are known to the tight-knit community as ‘come from aways’ and accepted with open hearts.
The tour will run for over 10 months, kicking off on March 1, 2024 at the Curve Theatre in Leicester before ending on January 5, 2025 at the Lowry in Salford. Here is when Come From Away is coming to Edinburgh and how to get tickets.
When is Come From Away at Edinburgh Playhouse?
Come From Away will be showing at Edinburgh’s Playhouse theatre from September 17 - September 21, 2024.
How to get tickets for Come From Away at Edinburgh Playhouse
Tickets to see Come From Away at Edinburgh Playhouse can be purchased via the ATG website from £13.
Full Come From Away UK tour dates
- March 1 - March 9 - Leicester, Curve Theatre
- March 12 - March 23 - Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- April 2 - April 6 - Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre
- April 9 - April 13 - Plymouth, Theatre Royal
- April 16 - April 20 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- April 23 - April 27 - Oxford, New Theatre
- April 30 - May 11 - Leeds, Grand Theatre
- May 21 - June 1 - Birmingham, Hippodrome
- June 4 - June 8 - Hull, New Theatre
- June 25 - June 29 - Belfast, Grand Opera House
- July 2 - July 6 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- July 9 - July 20 - Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
- August 6 - August 17 - Newcastle, Theatre Royal
- August 20 - August 31 - Bristol, Hippodrome
- September 10 - September 14 - Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
- September 17 - September 21 - Edinburgh, Playhouse
- September 24 - September 28 - Glasgow, Kings Theatre
- October 1 - October 5 - Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- October 8 - October 12 - Wimbledon, New Theatre
- October 15 - October 26 - Norwich, Theatre Royal
- November 5 - November 9 - Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- November 26 - November 30 - Milton Keynes Theatre
- December 3 - January 5 - Salford, Lowry
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.