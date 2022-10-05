Comic Con is back in Edinburgh this weekend for all those cosplay and comic fans to get together and celebrate what they love.

After a successful event in 2019, Comic Con Scotland is back for another pop-culture extravaganza after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

And with a fabulous line-up of celebrity guests, famous stars from popular TV series and hosts of entertainment and cosplay competitions to join in with - this event is not one to miss.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite cosplay stars, and browse some of the amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys, to original artwork.

There will also be franchised photo opportunities set up for cosplayers to get some snaps at the set displays.

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is Comic Con Scotland 2022?

Comic Con is taking place from October 8 to October 9 2022.

Where is Scotland Comic Con 2022?

Comic Con is taking place at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre , Ingliston, Edinburgh, EH28 8NB, Scotland.

Comic Con Scotland 2022 start and finish times

Doors will open for early entry at 9am on both days Saturday and at 11am for standard admission.

The standard event will finish at 6pm on both days.