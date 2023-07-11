News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle: Full information including when doors open, setlist and support acts

Everything you need to know for when Dermot Kennedy comes to Edinburgh Castle this week

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read

Dermot Kennedy is performing in Edinburgh this week, marking the sixth and final show in the summer Edinburgh Castle Concerts series. The Irish singer-songwriter is best known for folk pop songs such as ‘Outnumbered’ and ‘Giants’ with GQ describing him as a ‘singer with a rich, reverbant voice’ and ‘epically emotive songwriting skills’.

Speaking on his show in Edinburgh, he said: “I’m so excited to announce two more shows this summer, in Edinburgh and Scarborough. These venues are so magical and I know these shows are going to be special.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BRIT award nominee released his latest studio album ‘Sonder’ in 2022, featuring hit singles like ‘Better Days’ and ‘Something to Someone’. Edinburgh Castle has already hosted a range of huge acts this summer such as The Who, Rod Stewart and The Lumineers.

Here’s everything fans of Dermot Kennedy need to know about his show at Edinburgh Castle including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute tickets.

Most Popular

    Door opening times for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle and when it will finish

    Doors for Dermot Kennedy’s upcoming show at Edinburgh Castle on July 13 are set to open at 6:45pm. Edinburgh Castle has confirmed Dermot will take to the stage at 9pm with the performance scheduled to finish at 10:30pm.

    Full setlist for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle 

    According to setlist.fm, Dermot Kennedy’s setlist for their most recent show at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland is below…

    • Blossom
    • Power Over Me
    • One Life
    • An Evening I Will Not Forget
    • Lost
    • Young & Free
    • Dreamer
    • Moments Passed
    • Glory
    • Rome
    • Innocence and Sadness
    • Outnumbered
    • After Rain
    • Without Fear
    • Better Days
    • Don’t Forget Me
    • Homeward
    • Kiss Me
    • Something to Someone

    Who is the support act for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Dermot Kennedy has confirmed Nell Mescal will be supporting him at his show on July 13. The 20-year-old musician opened for Phoebe Bridgers in 2021 and is well-known for being the sister of Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal.

    Dermot Kennedy full UK tour dates - including Edinburgh Castle 

    July 2023

    13 - Edinburgh, Castle Esplanade

    14 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

    August 2023

    27 - London, All Points East

    Are there last-minute tickets for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle 

    Yes, there are still tickets available for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle via the Ticketmaster website.

    Related topics:Edinburgh CastleThe WhoScarborough