Dermot Kennedy is performing in Edinburgh this week, marking the sixth and final show in the summer Edinburgh Castle Concerts series. The Irish singer-songwriter is best known for folk pop songs such as ‘Outnumbered’ and ‘Giants’ with GQ describing him as a ‘singer with a rich, reverbant voice’ and ‘epically emotive songwriting skills’.

Speaking on his show in Edinburgh, he said: “I’m so excited to announce two more shows this summer, in Edinburgh and Scarborough. These venues are so magical and I know these shows are going to be special.”

The BRIT award nominee released his latest studio album ‘Sonder’ in 2022, featuring hit singles like ‘Better Days’ and ‘Something to Someone’. Edinburgh Castle has already hosted a range of huge acts this summer such as The Who, Rod Stewart and The Lumineers.

Here’s everything fans of Dermot Kennedy need to know about his show at Edinburgh Castle including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute tickets.

Door opening times for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle and when it will finish

Doors for Dermot Kennedy’s upcoming show at Edinburgh Castle on July 13 are set to open at 6:45pm. Edinburgh Castle has confirmed Dermot will take to the stage at 9pm with the performance scheduled to finish at 10:30pm.

Full setlist for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle

According to setlist.fm, Dermot Kennedy’s setlist for their most recent show at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland is below…

Blossom

Power Over Me

One Life

An Evening I Will Not Forget

Lost

Young & Free

Dreamer

Moments Passed

Glory

Rome

Innocence and Sadness

Outnumbered

After Rain

Without Fear

Better Days

Don’t Forget Me

Homeward

Kiss Me

Something to Someone

Who is the support act for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle

Dermot Kennedy has confirmed Nell Mescal will be supporting him at his show on July 13. The 20-year-old musician opened for Phoebe Bridgers in 2021 and is well-known for being the sister of Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal.

Dermot Kennedy full UK tour dates - including Edinburgh Castle

July 2023

13 - Edinburgh, Castle Esplanade

14 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

August 2023

27 - London, All Points East

Are there last-minute tickets for Dermot Kennedy at Edinburgh Castle