Disney+ Andor: Star Wars spin off release date, how to watch, how many episodes and cast
Here’s what we can expect from Star Wars’ latest instalments , Andor as it is set to debut on Disney+.
Star Wars fans are in for a treat as spin off show Andor is due to premiere on Disney+ this week.
It is set five years before the attack on the Empire and is a prequel series to the spinoff film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
In addition to exploring tales of espionage and daring missions to bring hope to a galaxy in the grip of a brutal Empire, the series will explore the experiences of the titular hero rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion.
Andor, directed by Toby Haynes, has Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor.
Most Popular
The official synopsis from Disney reads: "The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.
“The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."
Here is everything you need to know about Andor ahead of its release.
When is the release date for Andor?
The first three episodes of Andor will be released on September 21 and will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ .
How many episodes does Andor have?
There will be 12 episodes in each of Andor’s first and second season, which will run through November 23.
Who are the cast members of Andor?
Andor is developed by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy. The cast includes :
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
An actor, musician, director and producer from Mexico, Diego Luna began his career in Mexican telenovelas and has since acted in films such as The Terminal and Berlin, I Love You.
Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma
Genevieve O’Reilly is an Irish-Australian actress and well recognised for her work in the Star Wars franchise as Mon Mothma, which she portrayed in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One.
Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael
Stellan Skarsgard is well known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He also stars in the HBO miniseries, Chernobyl.
Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen
American actress Adria Arjona Torres played Dorothy Gale in the film rendition of The Wizard of Oz, Emerald City, and Anathema Device in the television adaptation of Good Omens.
Kyle Soller as Syril
Kyle Soller is an American actor who has starred in The Faith Machine and The Inheritance.
Denise Gough as Dedra Meero
Irish-born Denise Gough is known for her role in The Good Traitor Charlotte Kauffman and Under The Banner of Heaven.
Fiona Shaw as Maarva
Irish-born Fiona Shaw CBE is most recognised for her appearances in the Harry Potter film series as Petunia Dursley, Marnie Stonebrook in the fourth season of HBO’s True Blood, and Carolyn Martens in the BBC’s Killing Eve.