Musselburgh singer songwriter Callum Beattie has admitted it’s a “dream come true” to be announcing a headline concert at Edinburgh Castle next summer.

Castle Concerts, presented by Seat Unique, has announced that local lad Beattie will be the second headliner for its 2026 concert series, playing at the iconic venue on Friday, July 10. With tickets going on sale on his birthday this Friday.

Beattie is known for his heartfelt lyrics, energetic performances, and blend of indie rock and pop influences. He recently brought to life his Musselburgh childhood in the short film accompanying his current single ‘Two Pretenders’, and he even rebuilt his old bedroom for the shoot.

From his sometimes difficult childhood, the singer songwriter found a way out in writing and singing, going from playing to no-one in local pubs around the area to hitting London and ultimately meeting his manager Dave Rogers, where it all really took off.

Now he’s sold out the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and ‘Two Pretenders’ is blazing a trail all over radio, his first single from forthcoming new album INDI, showing the local boy certainly has done good.

Local singer songwriter Callum Beattie is set for a huge outdoor show next summer at Edinburgh Castle. | National World/ Hothouse

Speaking about the headline Edinburgh Castle show, the Musselburgh singer said: “This is a dream come true. More really because it’s a dream I didn’t really dare to have. Being a wee boy and then growing up trying to make my way in music, just find a way to make a living from it, of course I’d have these silly ideas of maybe being a star one day.

“To play the castle though was barely something that even in those daydreams didn’t seem possible. Being able to afford a ticket to see somebody play it was a stretch.

“So this is wild. The whole journey with Dave and I seems to lead up to moments like this, from the new record and how it all came together to the Hydro and now to this, Edinburgh Castle.

“I don’t know what I have done to deserve all this and all the love from fans, but I love it and I can’t thank you all enough. See you at the castle! It doesn’t seem real to say that even now.”

John Stout, from Castle Concerts said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Callum Beattie to the castle in 2026 — his incredible talent, powerful songwriting, and genuine connection with fans make him the perfect artist to light up this historic venue for an unforgettable night of music.” ’

Callum’s new single “Birthday” will be released on October 17, it’s going to be a big day, as it’s also Callum’s actual birthday. Not many artists get to release a new single and put out tickets for an Edinburgh Castle show on the same day as their birthday. His new album INDI is out on January 23, 2026.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, October 17 at 9am from Ticketmaster.co.uk. Premium hospitality experiences for the concert series at Edinburgh Castle are available from Seatunique.com.

Beattie will join the star-studded list of previous acts to play Edinburgh Castle, including The Who, Rod Stewart, Kylie, Lionel Richie, Texas, Pink, Tom Jones, Leonard Cohen, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Lumineers and Stereophonics. While Snow Patrol’s previously announced show there next summer has already sold out.