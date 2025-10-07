Snow Patrol have announced they will play a large outdoor show in Edinburgh next summer.

The Irish-Scottish rockers will perform all their hits at Edinburgh Castle on July 18, including ‘Chasing Cars’, ‘Open Your Eyes’ and ‘Run’. As well as tracks from their number one album released last year, 'The Forest Is The Path'.

The 8,500 capacity Edinburgh show is part of an outdoor UK summer tour in 2026 for Snow Patrol, as the ‘Chocolate’ chart stars, who played TRNSMT in Glasgow in July, return to the stage next summer.

Snow Patrol are heading to Edinburgh next summer. | Getty Images

The band, who have sold 10 million records worldwide, will play their fist gig of next summer at High Lodge in Thetford Forest on June 20, followed by an appearance at On The Waterfront in Liverpool on June 21.

They’ll also play London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 3, before heading to the Scottish Capital on July 18, and finishing their summer tour at Splendour Festival in Nottingham on July 19.

Tickets for Snow Patrol’s summer shows will go on sale on Friday, October 10, at 9am. Pre-sales will begin from Wednesday, October 8, at 9am. Find your tickets here.