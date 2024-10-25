Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh band Redolent won the Scottish Album of the Year last night, claiming the £20,000 prize for their debut album 'Dinny Greet'.

The Edinburgh electronic indie five-piece, made-up of brothers Danny and Robin Herbert, Andrew Turnbull, Robbie White and Alice Hancock, collected the £20,000 prize at a ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday night.

The Edinburgh band also received a bespoke trophy as part of Scotland’s national music prize, with ‘Dinny Greet’ claiming the title ahead of a shortlist including Arab Strap, corto.alto, Rachel Sermanni and more.

Now in its 13th year,The SAY Award has distributed over £390,000 in prize money, recognised 260 longlisted albums and championed musicians from the country’s past, present and future.

Picking up this year’s top prize, Redolent said: “This feels like the dream of a 7-year-old child - it’s making me question all of existence and reality!

“I always feel like we’re sprinting behind the pack trying to keep up and all I’ve wanted to do is contribute something. I’m potentially also gonna greet right now which is ironic.

“We’re just so grateful this helps us keep this wee club that we’ve got going. Thank you also to Young Fathers for all the cool tunes and for not releasing one this year!”

The Edinburgh band won the coveted title from a shortlist including Barry Can’t Swim, Becky Sikasa, Kathryn Williams and Withered Hand, all of whom collected runner-up prizes of £1,000 each and unique glass trophies.

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said: “Tonight, Redolent’s debut album ‘Dinny Greet’ claims Scotland’s national music prize with a powerful and resonant body of work.

“The album’s experimental indie-pop sound draws on both sharp social commentary and inventive electronic textures, firmly establishing them as a unique and important voice in Scottish music.

“By writing and singing in their own demotic, ‘Dinny Greet’ carries an unmistakable self-assurance, reflecting not just the band’s journey, but where we are culturally as a nation in 2024.

“Their win is a testament to the importance of recognising and investing in Scotland’s diverse creative talent. The band’s distinct sound and voice, honed over a decade, speaks to the power of DIY ethos and creative evolution, showing us the impact of emerging artists in shaping our ever-evolving cultural identity.

“Scottish music is the soundtrack and stories of our lives. The SMIA is proud of its ongoing commitment to strengthen, empower, and unite our music industry, and tonight’s ceremony highlights both the cultural significance and global contribution of Scotland’s outstanding creative talent.”

Previous winners of the SAY Award include Edinburgh band Young Fathers, who have won the title three times, in 2014, 2018 and 2023.

Last night’s ceremony also saw rising talent Dillon Barrie awarded the Sound of Young Scotland Award. And Martyn Bennett’s iconic ‘Grit’ was celebrated as the Modern Scottish Classic Award winner.

Head of music at Creative Scotland, Alan Morrison, said:“’Dinny Greet’ is a perfect example of off-centre alt-pop, meshing together intimate lyrics, catchy tunes and left-field rhythms to create one of the most memorable debuts by a Scottish band in recent years.

“It’s also nice to see a bit of Scots language upfront in the title, underlining everything that gives our music scene such a distinctive identity.

“Congratulations too to Dillon Barrie, whose Sound of Young Scotland Award highlights the magnificent new generation of talent that’s making Scotland’s jazz sector one of the most vibrant creative spaces in the country.

“Creative Scotland is proud to support the SMIA and The SAY Award, and to champion the album as an invaluable form of artistic expression.”