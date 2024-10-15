Edinburgh-based BBC hit crime drama television series Rebus makes US debut starring Richard Rankin next month
Recently airing on the BBC to rave reviews and more than 10 million streams on BBC iPlayer, the new adaptation of Rankin’s internationally best-selling Inspector Rebus novels, Rebus, with Richard Rankin (Outlander) in the title role debuts in the USA on Thursday, November 7, with all six episodes available to binge on the Viaplay US streaming service.
The reboot series offers a fresh interpretation of the beloved character from the detective novels, which have sold more than 30 million copies and been translated into 36 languages.
This latest incarnation of Rebus reimagines the iconic character John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant, drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality.
Set in present-day Edinburgh, a demoted John Rebus is at a psychological crossroads. As he struggles to navigate a world increasingly driven by technology, Rebus finds himself embroiled in a toxic affair with the wife of his disabled former police partner and replaced in his daughter's life by his ex-wife's wealthy husband.
Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play as a father and contemporary police officer. In a world of divisive politics and national deprivation, does the law still have meaning or is everyone reverting to an older set of rules? And if so, why shouldn’t Rebus?
A fresh offering in the high-end crime genre, with a globally recognizable character at the heart of the story, the series explores family, morality and class through an emotionally-charged story, set against the Edinburgh landmarks that Rankin’s readers know so well.
Produced by Eleventh Hour Films (Foyle’s War) for Viaplay, the six-part series is written by the award-winning Gregory Burke (‘71) and is directed by BAFTA-winner Niall MacCormick (Complicit, The Victim) and Fiona Walton (Shetland, London Kills).
In addition to Richard Rankin, the all-star cast includes Brian Ferguson (The Ipcress File), Lucie Shorthouse (We Are Lady Parts), Stuart Bowman (The Rings of Power, Grantchester, Bodyguard), Amy Manson (The Diplomat), Neshla Caplan (The Rig), Noof Ousellam (Andor, Vigil), Caroline Lee-Johnson (Trying), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scots), Thoren Ferguson (Emmerdale Farm) and Michelle Duncan (Baptiste, Dalgliesh).
