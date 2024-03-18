Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish pop legends Wet Wet Wet have announced they will play the Usher Hall in Edinburgh as part of their 2025 UK tour.

The Clydebank band, most famous for songs including 'Sweet Little Mystery', 'Love Is All Around' and 'Wishing I Was Lucky', will hit the stage at the Lothian Road venue on Saturday, October 11, 2025. They will also perform in Dunfermline earlier in the tour, with a show at the city's Alhambra Theatre on Friday, February 7. They will be joined on the tour by M-People singer Heather Small as the main support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the full UK tour will go on sale this Friday at 10am, with O2 and artist pre-sales starting on Wednesday at 10am, with a Ticketmaster pre-sale starting at 10am on Thursday.

Scottish pop legends Wet Wet Wet are set to play The Usher Hall next year.

This latest tour announcement comes after a recent sold out UK tour by the band earlier this year. 'The Wets' appeared on Top of the Pops an incredible 19 times in 1994 – their 56 appearances in total on the programme also being a record for a Scottish act.

Wet Wet Wet have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK Singles Chart and Album Chart for over 500 weeks. Their albums have been certified 20x platinum in the UK alone.

Since 2018, Wet Wet Wet have been fronted by Kevin Simm, winner of ‘The Voice UK’ and former member of Liberty X, who replaced former singer Marti Pellow. They released their first album with Kevin, ‘The Journey’, in 2021. Alongside Kevin is the ever-present Graeme Clark on bass and Graeme Duffin on guitar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the new tour, Wet Wet Wet singer Kevin Simm said: "It’s so exciting to be going back out on tour throughout 2025. Our recent concerts created some fantastic memories for us all and it was an incredible experience that I will never ever forget!"

On the success of last year’s shows, guitarist Graeme Duffin said: "The sold out 2024 tour was the most joyful and celebratory tour I’ve been on. I am eagerly looking forward to these dates in 2025.

"It is such a pleasure and privilege to have the opportunity to play to such lovely appreciative audiences, and I can’t wait to do it all over again, see you soon!"

Heather Small from M-People will join 'The Wets' on their 2025 UK tour.

On the tour dates for 2025, Wet Wet Wet will be joined by special guest Heather Small who will be opening all the shows. Having rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the band M-People, Heather is known for hits like ‘Moving on Up’ and ‘Search for the Hero.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet Wet Wet bass player Graeme Clark said: "We were headlining a festival in Dubai recently where we bumped into the wonderful Heather Small and we are absolutely delighted that she’s accepted our invitation to join us as special guest on all of our tour dates next year. Simply put, these shows are not to be missed!’