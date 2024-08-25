2 . Ian Stone

Ian Stone, whose Ian Stone Is Keeping It Together show is on at Laughing Horse at The Counting House - The Ballroom, 4pm until August 25 told this funny football-related joke: “As a surprise on their honeymoon, my dad took my mother to a Bournemouth against Brentford football match in the fourth division. I can’t believe she stayed with him for 20 years. Actually, I can’t believe she stayed with him for the second half." | Elliot-Minogue Stone