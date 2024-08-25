The annual month-long Edinburgh festival has for many years brought the world’s best comedians to the Capital of Scotland, and 2024 has been no different.
With household names like Nina Conti performing in the city all month alongside upcoming young talent like Kate-Lois Elliott and Ukrainian stand-up Dima Watermelon, there has been no shortage of belly laughs in Edinburgh this August.
1. Plastic Jeezus
Plastic Jeezus: Leave Them Wanting Less, is on at Underbelly Bristo Square - Buttercup, 8:15pm, until August 26. This funny joke is in the show: "They say you shouldn't judge someone based on their colour, and I quite agree. But now I'm lying in the street with broken bones and missing teeth - all because the man was red instead of green." | Andy Hollingworth
2. Ian Stone
Ian Stone, whose Ian Stone Is Keeping It Together show is on at Laughing Horse at The Counting House - The Ballroom, 4pm until August 25 told this funny football-related joke: “As a surprise on their honeymoon, my dad took my mother to a Bournemouth against Brentford football match in the fourth division. I can’t believe she stayed with him for 20 years. Actually, I can’t believe she stayed with him for the second half." | Elliot-Minogue Stone
3. Kate-Lois Elliot
Kate-Lois Elliott told this joke in her 'How to Belong Without Joining a Cult show, on at Gilded Balloon Patter House, 4pm until August 26: “Millennials and Gen Zs are about to get conscripted into the British Military forces, but how's that gonna work? Literally, all of us are like...sorry, I can't come to war, I'm recording a podcast." | Rachel Sherlock
4. Dima Watermelon
Ukrainian comedian Dima Watermelon is on at Laughing Horse @ The Raging Bull - Cellar – 5.15pm until August 25. In his show he joked: “Whenever people ask me, 'Dima, where are you from?' I always have to answer, 'Well, originally, I’m from Ukraine, but just to be sure, let me check the news'.” | JV publicity
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.