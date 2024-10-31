Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay have today revealed the return of the Torchlight Procession to launch the 2024/2025 celebrations.

The event will kick off four days of festivities as a river of fire is weaved through the capital’s streets, with torches carried in aid of local and national charities. Tickets for the spectacular event go on sale at 10am tomorrow, Friday, November 1.

The family-friendly event on December 29 marks the start of New Year celebrations around the world as organisers once again join forces with presenting partner EventScotland to mark four days of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay with the iconic event.

The Torchlight Procession returns to Edinburgh on December 29. | Andy Catlin

With £2 from each torch sold and £1.50 from Procession tickets donated directly to charity, alongside fundraising activity across both Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay, organisers aim to raise over £55,000 throughout the Winter festivals to be split evenly between the charities.

The Torchlight Procession will see up to 20,000 participants blaze a trail through the Old Town of Scotland’s historic capital, beginning at the Meadows where guests will enjoy a host of entertainment from Edinburgh’s Beltane Society and more.

The family friendly event will welcome locals and tourists alike to a carnival atmosphere in the Meadows from 6pm. | Andy Catlin

The family friendly event will welcome locals and tourists alike to a carnival atmosphere in the Meadows from 6pm with live street theatre, fire performers, pipe bands and drummers, before the ceremonial Torchlight Procession embarks on its route through the Old Town at 7.30pm, with a fiery finale underneath Edinburgh Castle between 8.30pm - 9pm.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is produced by Unique Assembly, presented on behalf of Principal Funding Partners City of Edinburgh Council.

City of Edinburgh Council Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: "I’m delighted to see the Torchlight Procession returning to the streets of Edinburgh this year. It’s a breathtaking sight as thousands make their way through our capital’s historic streets, their torches lighting up the night— it’s a moving symbol of unity and hope for the year ahead.

“It is also raising vital funds for four wonderful charities. This highlight of the Hogmanay programme is always a favourite among residents and visitors alike, and I have no doubt it will be just as popular this year.”

Thousands of people will once again march through the Old Town for this year's spectacular Torchlight Procession. | Andy Catlin

Directors of Unique Assembly, who create and produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The Torchlight Procession is an incredible event, which is much-loved by both locals and visitors to the city, signalling the start of both Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and the world’s New Year celebrations.

“We’d like to thank EventScotland for their continued support of the event, and can’t wait to welcome participants to once again light-up the city and help fundraise for this year’s incredible charities.”

Thousands of torch carriers will lead the way up Middle Meadow Walk, crossing George IV Bridge and making their way along Johnston Terrace before reaching a picturesque finishing point on Castle Terrace beneath Edinburgh Castle. The route will see the procession pass some of the capital’s most famous landmarks including the National Museum of Scotland, Greyfriars Kirkyard, the Tolbooth Kirk, the National Library of Scotland and much more.

Rebecca Edser, Head of EventScotland said: “Lighting up the heart of the city’s streets, the Torchlight Procession has become a time-honoured tradition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, honouring Scotland’s culture, heritage and spirit while setting the stage for four days of New Year’s festivities across our capital city.

“Uniting both locals and visitors from across the world, the event is a key contributor to the wider visitor economy and shines a spotlight on Scotland’s reputation as a world-leading tourism and events destination.”

A photo from last year's Edinburgh Hogmanay Torchlight Procession. | Tom Duffin Photography

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, President of One City Trust said: “We're thrilled that proceeds from this incredible event will go to One City Trust. Every penny raised brings us one step closer to a fairer, more inclusive city.

“These funds allow us to support essential initiatives that address poverty, advance equality, and create opportunities for those who need them most – especially those affected by the housing emergency declared in the city."

The Torchlight Procession marks the beginning of Edinburgh’s world-renowned celebrations, followed by the Night Afore Disco Party on December 30 with the ultimate party night as DJ sensation Hot Dub Time Machine is joined by party animals The Cuban Brothers and Edinburgh funk trio High Fade in West Princes Street Gardens.

Plus Edinburgh’s own indie rock heroes Idlewild will headline a special hometown show at the Assembly Rooms on December 30.

A host of other exciting activities will take place in Edinburgh again this Hogmanay including the Concert in the Gardens and Street Party, which include the stunning fireworks display at the Bells. | Submitted

On Hogmanay itself, there’s a feast of live music and entertainment to choose from: the family-friendly Bairns New Year Revels at Assembly Rooms, a stunning Candlelit Concert at St. Giles’ Cathedral for a tranquil start to the New Year, New Year Revels returns to Assembly Rooms with a night of live music and ceilidh dancing; and 55,000 party-goers will bring in the bells at Edinburgh’s world-famous Street Party and Concert in the Gardens headlined by Scottish music icons Texas and special guest Callum Beattie.

Closing out Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities and starting the New Year with a bang, there’s a host of music as the festival branches out to Portobello and Leith for live music on January 1 for the free First Footin’ Culture Trail, Sprogmanay, and more family Ceilidh events.