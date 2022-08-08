Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is officially underway bringing thousands of shows to the city, and even your screens, throughout August.

The festival will see millions flock to the city to catch some of their favourite performers and soak in the exciting atmosphere it brings.

However, not everyone can make it to the festival, and not every show is performed in live action.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 03: Artists from Gravity and Other Myths, a renowned circus troupe from Australia, mark the opening of the Festival in its anniversary 75th season at BT Murrayfield where MACRO takes place on August 03, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

So, how can I get tickets to see the live events and watch them from home?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming events.

When is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022?

The Fringe will take place from 5 August and the shows will run all the way until 29 August 2022.

What is the Edinburgh Fringe programme for 2022?

You can find a full breakdown of performances taking place at the official programme on the Edinburgh Fringe website .

Can I watch shows online?

For those who can’t make it to a show, or don’t live near Edinburgh, many shows will take place online.

The online shows at the Fringe fall into two categories, those that are scheduled and those on demand.

According to the Edinburgh Fringe website you can filter for each of the online categories by doing the following when browsing for shows:

Click ‘Advanced search’ in the top right corner of the search bar.

Select ‘How to watch’.

Use the checkboxes to choose what type of shows you’re looking for: in person, online on demand or online scheduled.

Once you have booked your show your account will be updated with information on how to watch your chosen show.

The Fringe website states that: “you’ll be able to watch all online Fringe shows via laptop, desktop computer or mobile device; most shows – such as those hosted on YouTube and on our own Fringe Player platform – will also support casting to TV where possible.”

You can find out what shows are available with the Fringe Festival on the What’s On page on the site.

Can I still get tickets to shows?

Tickets are still available for multiple shows across the festival.

You can find tickets for your preferred show by searching on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival website and buy tickets via the website .

How can I watch Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows in person?

Edinburgh City venues

According to the Edinburgh Fringe official website there are 239 different venues that will be hosting fringe performances across the city this year. From basement bars to libraries there is something for everyone.

The majority of Fringe locations are found in the Old Town, however there will be shows taking place on Princes Street, and Haymarket as well as areas further out of the city like Leith.

On the street

You can catch tonnes of shows around the City and in some of our most stunning venues, however, you don’t always have to go to a venue to catch a show.

The Edinburgh Fringe festival is known for bringing some of the best street performers to the city too.

Simply take a walk around the picturesque streets of Edinburgh and you’re bound to come across some stellar entertainment.

You can find out more about the venues taking part in the fringe this year by heading to the official map on the Edinburgh Fringe website.

What is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival?

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the world’s largest arts festival which brings together an array of comedy, music and other performances from around the globe.

It’s become a world-leading celebration of arts and culture, surpassed only by the Olympics and the World Cup in terms of global ticketed events.

The festival was first established in 1947 as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival.