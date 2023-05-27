News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Marathon 2023: Start line, finish line, can you track runners, road closures and is it on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Marathon ahead of the popular event

By Daniel Mcneil
Published 27th May 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read

People are gearing up to take part in Scotland’s largest mass participation running event, the 2023 Edinburgh Marathon. Over 35,000 runners and 100,000 spectators are set to enjoy 11 running events.

The race is comfortably Scotland’s most famous and popular marathon. This year is a special one too, marking the 20th anniversary of the event with over 16,000 runners taking part.

In size, it is the UK’s second largest, behind the London Marathon. The course has changed since its inception in 2003, and is favoured as one of the UK’s flattest marathon courses, making it easier to get a personal best time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Edinburgh marathon

    Where is the start line for the Edinburgh marathon

    The race will start on Potterrow, in front of the picturesque backdrop of The University of Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall. The route will take participants past many of the iconic landmarks the city has to offer.

    Where is the finish line for the Edinburgh marathon 

    Runners will run past the oldest golf course in the world, before heading further East on the flat to Gosford House. As runners turn back and head up the coast, the finish line will be in sight.

    Is there a tracker for the Edinburgh marathon?

    Unfortunately, unlike other marathons, there is no tracker available for the Edinburgh marathon. Instead, people can use existing apps such as Strava Beacon and WhatsApp live location.

    Is the Edinburgh marathon on TV?

    The event is not being broadcast on TV. However, there will be live radio coverage from Forth 1, who also have a live feed to listen to online.

    Edinburgh marathon road closures

    A full list of closures can be found on Edinburgh Evening News and on the marathon website.

