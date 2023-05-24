The Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2023 is back this weekend, and several running events – including a marathon, half marathon, team relay, 10k, 5k and junior races – will be spread across Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

Here’s everything you need to know about Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2023 road closures, according to organisers.

Roads in the Capital and East Lothian will be closed as joggers take to the streets for the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2023.

Edinburgh Marathon 2023 road closures in Edinburgh

Holyrood Gait, Queen's Drive, Duke’s Walk, and Horse Wynd will close from 4.30pm on Friday, May 26, to 5pm on Saturday, May 27, and 6am to 12pm on Sunday, May 28. Holyrood Park Road, Old Church Lane, Duddingston Road West, Duddingston Low Road and Innocent Cycleway will close from 6am to 10.30am on Saturday, May 27. Potterrow, Lothian Street, and Teviot Place will close from 4pm on Saturday, May 27, to 1pm on Sunday, May 28. Chapel Street, Buccleuch Street, Hope Park Crescent will close from 5am to 11am on Sunday, May 28. Charles Street will close from 3pm on Saturday, May 27, to 1pm on Sunday, May 28.

Nicolson Square will close from 6pm on Saturday, May 27, to 1pm on Sunday, May 28. Bristo Place and Forrest Road will close from 6am to 11am on Sunday, May 28. Buccleuch Terrace, Gifford Park, Boroughloch, Meadow Lane, West Crosscauseway, Windmill Street, West Nicolson Street will close from 5am to 1pm on Sunday, May 28. George Street, George Square Lane and Crichton Street will close from 4pm on Saturday, May 27, to 1pm on Sunday, May 28.

Marshall Street and Brighton Street will close from 6pm on Saturday, May 27, to 1pm on Sunday, May 28. Buccleuch Place will close from 5am to 12.30pm on Sunday, May 28. Lauriston Place, George IV Bridge, Lawnmarket, Bank Street, North Bank Street, The Mound, Mound Place, Hanover Street, Cockburn Street, Waverley Bridge, Market Street, Jeffrey Street will close from 6am to 11pm on Sunday, May 28. Canongate and Abbey Strand will close from 6am to 12pm on Sunday, May 28.

Meadowbank Terrace, Parsons Green Terrace, Wolseley Crescent, Restalrig Road South, Restalrig Avenue, Craigentinny Avenue, Craigentinny Road, Fillyside Road will all close from 6am to 12.30pm on Sunday, May 28. King’s Place, Seafield Road, Seafield Recycling Centre Road, Seafield Road East, Brooker Wholesale Access Road will close from 6am to 12.45pm on Sunday, May 28.

Edinburgh Marathon road closures in Musselburgh

New Street, Promenade, Links Street, Eskside West, Shorthope Street, Eskside East, James Street, Goose Green Crescent, Unnamed Entrance West of New Street, Harbour Road, Bush Street, Caird’s Row, Beach Lane, Links Avenue, Links Street, Goose Green Place, High Street, Beulah, Linkfield Court, Windsor Gardens, Ashgrove, Pinkie Road Service Road, Pinkie Terrace, Edenhall Road, Park Lane, Rothesay Place, Grove Street, Lower Pinkie Road, and Craighall Terrace will all be closed from 5am to 1.30pm on Sunday, May 28.

Millhill Car Park – will close from 10pm on Saturday to 1.30pm on Sunday. Balcarres Road will close from 5am to 2.30pm on Sunday. Millhill will close from 5am to 6pm on Sunday. Linkfield Road, Downie Place, Ladywell, Eskdale Mews, Mountjoy Terrace, Mountjoy Court, Goose Green Road, Goose Green Avenue, Macbeth Moir Road, King Street, Wanless Court, Battlefield Drive/Almond Park, Ravensheugh Brae, Moray Way will all be closed from 5am to 6.30pm on Sunday.

Edinburgh Marathon road closures in Prestongrange

B1348 Prestongange, Ravensheugh Road, Hope Place, Mayville Bank, Ravensheugh Crescent, entrance to Drum-Mohr, and Managers Brae all will close from 5am to 6.30pm on Sunday, May 28. Prestongrange Road and Inchview Court will close from 5am to 6pm on Sunday.

Edinburgh Marathon road closures in Prestonpans and Cockenzie and Port Seton

Prestonpans High Street, B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station, Edinburgh Road, The Pottery, Redburn Road North, Cookies Wynd, Ormiston Place, West Seaside, East Seaside, New Street, Ayres Wynd, Harlaw Hill, Pypers Wynd, Robertson Avenue, Fowlers Court, Salt Preston Place, Sir Walton Scott Pend, Nethershot Road, Whin Park Industrial Estate, West Lorimer Place, West Harbour Road, East Lorimer Place Lane, East Lorimer Place – all will close from 5am to 6pm on Sunday, May 28.

Edinburgh Road, Gosford Road, Cockenzie High Street, Elcho Place, Wemyss Place, Seton Place, Links Road, Park Road, Fishers Road, Barga Court, Marshall Street, South Doors, School Lane, New Street, Hares Close, Gardiner’s Close, Kay Gardens, Manse Lane, Unnamed entrance west of Cope Lane, Cope Lane, Barracks Street, The Promenade, Links Court, Castle Terrace – all will close from 5am to 5pm on Sunday, May 28.

Edinburgh Marathon road closures in Longniddry

