The annual event, which is one of the largest marathons in the UK, will return in May next year. The mostly flat course was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World, so it's ideal for first-time marathon runners or those looking to beat their personal best.

Locals, as well as runners from across the UK and abroad, flock to the Capital to take part. Last year, 40,000 people participated in the weekend’s events.

The marathon is not just a test of endurance, but is also a way to raise money for charities. Runners can support organisations such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation and the MS Society.

Here’s what you need to know about Edinburgh Marathon 2023, including when it will be held and where the route will go.

When is the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2023?

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival will take place over the course of a weekend, on May 27 and 28 next year. The full marathon event will take place at 10am on Sunday, May 28. Other races, including a 5k, a 10k and several events for children will be held over the weekend.

The Edinburgh Marathon will take place in May next year.

When is the half marathon event?

The half-marathon will kick off at 8am on Sunday, May 28.

How to take part in Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2023

You can enter any of the events now by visiting the Edinburgh Marathon website. If you are running on behalf of a charity, you can get free entry, while standard entry ranges from £66 to £141.

What is the Edinburgh Marathon 2023 route?

The marathon starts on Holyrood Park Road, under the towering Arthur’s Seat. The route takes runners through Edinburgh’s city centre, past the impressive Surgeons' Hall and through the Old Town.

The course then turns right, meanders down the historic Royal Mile, before passing by the Scottish Parliament building. Here, runners get a great view of Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags, as well as the Palace of Holyrood, before heading east towards the coast.

