Edinburgh Playhouse show for Tony Blackburn’s Sounds of the 60s live tour next year - ticket details
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of the most recognisable voices in British radio history, Blackburn will perform at Edinburgh Playhouse on Wednesday, June 18, with tickets going on sale on Monday, September 9 at 10am.
The show, an adaptation of Blackburn’s longstanding BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 60s slot which attracts millions of listeners every week, will feature live music and stories from the most iconic decade in fashion, music and pop culture.
The Sounds of the 60s tour is brought to life by the Sounds Of the 60s All-Star Band and Singers, performing classic hits from the likes of Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Everly Brothers, Elvis, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and, for 2025, the band are adding updated medleys from The Rolling Stones, The Walker Brothers and some of the greatest soul tracks of all time.
Sixty years ago in the summer of 1964, Blackburn started his incredible broadcasting journey off the coast of Essex on the airwaves of pirate station Radio Caroline. He then went on to launch and be the first voice ever heard on BBC’s Radio 1 in 1967.
Blackburn’s career has seen him present on Top of the Pops, BBC Radio 1, Capital Gold, BBC Radio London, as well as holding multiple awards to his name including two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio, becoming the first person in history to receive two of these lifetime achievement awards.
He is also recognised for becoming the first King of the Jungle in the original series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here and since 2017 the legendary DJ has presented Sounds of the 60s on Radio 2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.