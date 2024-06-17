Edinburgh set for family favourite Peppa Pig Live show at the Playhouse this July
One of the most popular children’s television shows in recent years is coming to Edinburgh next month, with a special live stage adaptation of the cartoon favourite Peppa Pig.
The brand new ‘oink-tastic’ show Peppa Pig’s Fun Day out!, based on the much-loved animated TV series, is a live show packed with fun, games and lots of laughs, visiting the Edinburgh Playhouse on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21.
Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party. Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea. Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles. Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out promises giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans, and is a perfect introduction to theatre for little ones.
Over the past 14 years, Peppa Pig Live has taken to the stage on six tours and has been seen by more than 2 million people in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 11 West End Christmas seasons.
The live stage adaptation is produced by children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro. The production is directed and adapted by Richard Lewis, with music and lyrics by Mani Svavarsson and Matt Lewis, and design by Simon Scullion.
The cast includes Amy Brooke (Peppa) , Elisha Covell (George), Adam Dick (Daddy Pig/Danny Dog), Emily Jade Hassan ( Miss Rabbit/Mummy Pig), Chris Laws (ASM/US) Perrie Sunuwar (Daisy) and Zinny Udala (Suzy Sheep).
The production team behind the show said: “Join Peppa and Friends on their latest new adventure which promises interactive fun, songs and games for pre-schoolers. It’s the perfect family treat.”
Tickets are now on sale for Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out live show at the Edinburgh Playhouse on July 20 and 21.
