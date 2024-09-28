Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival (ESFF) welcomes film fans from all over Scotland to its 11th edition when it starts next week, running from October 2-26.

The festival offers a packed programme of cinema screenings, guest appearances and cultural events, featuring a total of 15 films, including seven debut features from Spain and Latin America and offering a snapshot of the best brand-new Spanish-language cinema for 2024.

All the new features are Scottish premieres, with most having their only screening in the UK during the festival. The full programme is available at the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival’s website.

Marian A. Aréchaga, director ESFF said: “Spanish cinema is on a high, with the number of films produced in Spain rising steadily in the past few years. At ESFF we are delighted to bring the best of those titles alongside some of the most exciting features from Latin America.

The opening film of the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival 2024 is Artificial Justice by Simón Casal, a provocative political thriller. | Submitted

“It has been and is an incredible experience to share thoughts, views and ideas with directors, colleagues, students and wonderful interpreters who make the whole thing possible”.

ESFF2024 is dedicated to real stories of everyday life and complex family and personal relationships. Little Loves, The Quiet Maid and Under Therapy are character-driven dramas reflecting the depths and nuances of human interactions.

However, often families are wonderfully and unashamedly dysfunctional: Campionex, Chinas and Norberto/a are all human dramas where characters escape normality to forge their own road ahead.

The opening film Artificial Justice by Simón Casal is a provocative political thriller that takes us to a futuristic Galicia to question the boundaries of A.I, on our lives. The film’s Galician director will also be in Edinburgh to present his film and launch ESFF 2024.

A still from Little Loves, one of the movies being shown at the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival 2024. | Submitted

Artificial Justice will screen at the Odeon, Lothian Road, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 3 at 6.30pm. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Simón Casalin conversation with festival founder and director, Marian A. Aréchaga.

All films screen in their original language with English subtitles. For hard of hearing audiences, ESFF continues to work with local accessibility experts, Screen Language, to offer screenings with descriptive captions.

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival is supported by the Spanish Ministry of Culture, Film Hub Scotland, Screen Scotland, the Spanish Embassy in London and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).