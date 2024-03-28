14 photos of Lockerbie disaster TV drama 'Flight 103' filming at Peatville Terrace in Longstone

Edinburgh street transformed into Lockerbie 1988

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT

A quiet Edinburgh street was transformed this week as part of filming for a new TV drama about the Lockerbie disaster in 1988.

The new television show has a working title of 'Flight 103' and is being made for American TV channel NBC, by UK company Carnival Productions alongside Sky Studios.

Filming took place at Peatville Terrace on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with a clear-up operation taking place on Thursday morning. Locals gathered at the perimeter at the end of the Longstone street during the two-day shoot in the hope of seeing filming taking place.

The five-part TV drama series will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy which devastated the Dumfries & Galloway town. 

On Wednesday evening 1980s-style emergency services vehicles were on the street ahead of night-time scenes being filmed.

1. Evening shoot

On Wednesday evening 1980s-style emergency services vehicles were on the street ahead of night-time scenes being filmed.

Peatville Terrace was lit up by these large film lights ahead of evening filming in Longstone.

2. Hit the lights

Peatville Terrace was lit up by these large film lights ahead of evening filming in Longstone.

The film crew prepares the Longstone street for an evening shoot.

3. Getting set-up

The film crew prepares the Longstone street for an evening shoot.

This 'Dumfries and Galloway' patrol car was one of the many vintage emergency services vehicles placed on the street.

4. Vintage police car

This 'Dumfries and Galloway' patrol car was one of the many vintage emergency services vehicles placed on the street.

