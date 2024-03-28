A quiet Edinburgh street was transformed this week as part of filming for a new TV drama about the Lockerbie disaster in 1988.

The new television show has a working title of 'Flight 103' and is being made for American TV channel NBC, by UK company Carnival Productions alongside Sky Studios.

Filming took place at Peatville Terrace on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with a clear-up operation taking place on Thursday morning. Locals gathered at the perimeter at the end of the Longstone street during the two-day shoot in the hope of seeing filming taking place.

The five-part TV drama series will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy which devastated the Dumfries & Galloway town.

