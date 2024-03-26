Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The TV production crew behind hit shows including Downton Abbey and Belgravia is busy transforming an Edinburgh street into Lockerbie at Christmas in 1988.

The new television show has a working title of 'Flight 103' and is being made for American TV channel NBC, by UK company Carnival Productions alongside Sky Studios. The five-part TV drama series will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy which devastated the Dumfries & Galloway town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peatville Terrace in Edinburgh is being transformed into Lockerbie 1988 ahead of filming of new drama Flight 103. With Christmas decorations and vintage cars being added to the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV crew is currently preparing Peatville Terrace in Longstone ahead of filming due to take place there today and tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26 and 27.

Crew members were out on the street this morning adding Christmas decorations to trees outside the homes and changing the street sign to 'Sherwood Crescent'. Vintage cars from the 1980s were also being brought in to be parked in driveways, replacing residents' vehicles which they have moved to a nearby street.

One local resident told the Evening News that it was "exciting" to have a TV production company on her street, adding: "It's great, and very interesting to have this happening on our little street. It's certainly put Peatville Terrace on the map!"

Peatville Terrace was being turned into Sherwood Crescent, with the street signs being changed ahead of filming on Tuesday, March 26.