Edinburgh street being transformed for Lockerbie disaster drama filming of 'Flight 103' in Longstone
The TV production crew behind hit shows including Downton Abbey and Belgravia is busy transforming an Edinburgh street into Lockerbie at Christmas in 1988.
The new television show has a working title of 'Flight 103' and is being made for American TV channel NBC, by UK company Carnival Productions alongside Sky Studios. The five-part TV drama series will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy which devastated the Dumfries & Galloway town.
The TV crew is currently preparing Peatville Terrace in Longstone ahead of filming due to take place there today and tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26 and 27.
Crew members were out on the street this morning adding Christmas decorations to trees outside the homes and changing the street sign to 'Sherwood Crescent'. Vintage cars from the 1980s were also being brought in to be parked in driveways, replacing residents' vehicles which they have moved to a nearby street.
One local resident told the Evening News that it was "exciting" to have a TV production company on her street, adding: "It's great, and very interesting to have this happening on our little street. It's certainly put Peatville Terrace on the map!"
The vast majority of filming will take place on Peatville Terrace, with that road closed to traffic from 8am on Tuesday until 11.59 pm on Wednesday. Filming is also due to take place at the junction of Peatville Terrace and Kingsknowe Road North, which includes a driving scene.
