Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The TV production company behind Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom and Belgravia is filming for a new drama about the Lockerbie disaster in Edinburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday. The new television show has a working title of 'Flight 103' and is being made for American TV channel NBC, by UK company Carnival Productions alongside Sky Studios. The drama stars Colin Firth, with filming having already taken place elsewhere in Scotland including Glasgow, Bathgate and Linlithgow.

Filming will take place in Longstone on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26 and 27. The vast majority of filming will take place on Peatville Terrace, with that road closed to traffic from 8am on Tuesday until 11.59 pm on Wednesday.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction of Peatville Terrace and Kingsknowe Road North, where filming will take place of Flight 103, starring Colin Firth, who has already been spotted filming in Linlithgow and Bathgate (inset) recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming is also due to take place at the junction of Peatville Terrace and Kingsknowe Road North, which includes a driving scene. Traffic 'stop and go' measures will be in place there on Tuesday from 7pm until 11.59pm, and again on Wednesday from 10am until 3pm. Kingsknowe Road North will also be closed to through traffic on Wednesday from 7pm until 11.59pm.

As part of the temporary traffic regulations, parking will be suspended on Peatville Terrace and part of Kingsknowe Road North for the two days of filming.