Edinburgh filming for Lockerbie drama by company behind Downton Abbey due to take place in Longstone
and live on Freeview channel 276
The TV production company behind Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom and Belgravia is filming for a new drama about the Lockerbie disaster in Edinburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday. The new television show has a working title of 'Flight 103' and is being made for American TV channel NBC, by UK company Carnival Productions alongside Sky Studios. The drama stars Colin Firth, with filming having already taken place elsewhere in Scotland including Glasgow, Bathgate and Linlithgow.
Filming will take place in Longstone on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26 and 27. The vast majority of filming will take place on Peatville Terrace, with that road closed to traffic from 8am on Tuesday until 11.59 pm on Wednesday.
Filming is also due to take place at the junction of Peatville Terrace and Kingsknowe Road North, which includes a driving scene. Traffic 'stop and go' measures will be in place there on Tuesday from 7pm until 11.59pm, and again on Wednesday from 10am until 3pm. Kingsknowe Road North will also be closed to through traffic on Wednesday from 7pm until 11.59pm.
As part of the temporary traffic regulations, parking will be suspended on Peatville Terrace and part of Kingsknowe Road North for the two days of filming.
The five-part TV drama series will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy. Colin Firth will play Jim Swire, who wrote a book titled 'The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice' about the loss of his daughter and the aftermath of her death.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.