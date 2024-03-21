The English actor, known for his roles in blockbusters including Bridget Jones's Diary, The King's Speech and Love Actually plays the role of grieving father Dr Jim Swire, who has long campaigned for justice for his daughter Flora Swire after she died when the Pan Am flight 103 was blown out of the sky above Scotland on December 21 1988.

Firth, 66, was pictured on Wednesday walking through a scene that appears to be set shortly after the plane debris collided with the town, killing 11 people on the ground. In flight, there were 259 deaths – all of the passengers and crew.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see images of Firth on the set of the forthcoming series.

Colin Firth on set in Bathgate, Lothian during filming for an upcoming Sky series about the Lockerbie bombing. Picture date: Wednesday March 20, 2024. English actor Colin Firth has been pictured on the set of an upcoming drama series where he plays the role of a grieving father after the Lockerbie bombing.

Hollywood star Colin Firth on set in Bathgate, West Lothian, during filming for an upcoming Sky series about the Lockerbie bombing.

The five-part series Lockerbie, starring Colin Firth, will explore Dr Swire's fight for action and being nominated as a spokesperson for the victims' families through the UK Families Flight 103 group, and look at the disaster and its aftermath.