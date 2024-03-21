8 poignant photos show Colin Firth filming Lockerbie bombing series in West Lothian town

Powerful photos show West Lothian town transformed into Lockerbie in the aftermath of 1988 bombing as filming for new series starring Colin Firth continues
Hollywood star Colin Firth has been spotted in Bathgate filming scenes for a new TV drama based on the Lockerbie bombing.

The English actor, known for his roles in blockbusters including Bridget Jones's Diary, The King's Speech and Love Actually plays the role of grieving father Dr Jim Swire, who has long campaigned for justice for his daughter Flora Swire after she died when the Pan Am flight 103 was blown out of the sky above Scotland on December 21 1988.

Firth, 66, was pictured on Wednesday walking through a scene that appears to be set shortly after the plane debris collided with the town, killing 11 people on the ground. In flight, there were 259 deaths – all of the passengers and crew.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see images of Firth on the set of the forthcoming series.

English actor Colin Firth has been pictured on the set of an upcoming drama series where he plays the role of a grieving father after the Lockerbie bombing. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

1. Colin Firth on set in Bathgate, Lothian during filming for an upcoming Sky series about the Lockerbie bombing. Picture date: Wednesday March 20, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

English actor Colin Firth has been pictured on the set of an upcoming drama series where he plays the role of a grieving father after the Lockerbie bombing. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Colin Firth on set in Bathgate, West Lothian, during filming for an upcoming Sky series about the Lockerbie bombing. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Colin Firth on set in Bathgate, West Lothian, during filming for an upcoming Sky series about the Lockerbie bombing. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The five-part series Lockerbie, starring Colin Firth, pictured, will explore Dr Swire’s fight for action and being nominated as a spokesperson for the victims’ families through the UK Families Flight 103 group, and look at the disaster and its aftermath.

The five-part series Lockerbie, starring Colin Firth, pictured, will explore Dr Swire's fight for action and being nominated as a spokesperson for the victims' families through the UK Families Flight 103 group, and look at the disaster and its aftermath. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Colin Firth was pictured on Wednesday by the PA news agency walking through a scene that appears to be set shortly after the debris from Pan Am flight 103 collided with the town of Lockerbie, killing 11 people on the ground.

Colin Firth was pictured on Wednesday by the PA news agency walking through a scene that appears to be set shortly after the debris from Pan Am flight 103 collided with the town of Lockerbie, killing 11 people on the ground. Photo: Andrew Milligan

