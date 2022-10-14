The six-part drama series – due to air exclusively on ITV’s new, free streaming service ITVX – is currently being shot in Scotland and produced by Buccaneer and Off Grid Film and TV.

Scottish-born Hollywood star Dougray Scott returns as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox. The Mission Impossible actor’s portrayal of Lennox in season one of Crime recently landed him an International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor.

Scott said: “I'm thrilled that I get to continue playing this complex and dynamic character, and to once again get to work with this magnificent creative team. Season 2 takes us even deeper into Lennox's past, and helps us understand his persona even more. I couldn't be happier!”

The 56-year-old actor leads a stellar line up of Scottish talent – including Ken Stott (Rebus, The Missing) and Joanna Vanderham (Dancing on the Edge) who reprise their roles as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and DS Amanda Drummond.

John Simm (Grace, Doctor Who) and Derek Riddell (Silent Witness) also return for the second season, which also sees Scott’s son Gabriel Scott (House of Dragon) appearing alongside his father.

Rebecca Root (The Queen's Gambit) David Elliot (Kajaki), Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, Pact), Fiona Bell (Shetland) Sarah McCardie (It’s A Sin), Brian McCardie (Murphy’s Law), John McLarnon (Outlander), Ewan Miller (Skin) and Gordon Morris (The Forgotten) are also confirmed to feature.

Edinburgh-born author Welsh said: “I loved working on the first season of Crime, and Dean Cavanagh and myself are already having a blast developing scripts for the second series.

“It was wonderful to work with such a talented cast and we hope to push those memorable characters further this time. No more Mister Nice Guy from Dean and I.”

In the second season of Crime, Lennox is ready to return to the fray at Edinburgh Serious Crimes, keen to prove he is fully recovered from his breakdown induced by bringing Mr Confectioner to justice. But he’s surprised to find that it’s all change: Bob Toal has lost his mojo, while Amanda Drummond is newly promoted. And there are two new faces on the team in the form of the devious Tommy Stark and failed actor Norrie Erskine.

When one of Lennox’s former colleagues is attacked, Lennox and Drummond quickly realise all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice.

The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up from the police.

As Lennox investigates via Edinburgh’s saunas, crack dens and poshest hotels, he finds doors slammed in his face. It's not until the killer targets one of Lennox’s own team that the pieces start to fall into place.

The series was commissioned for ITVX by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who said: “Crime was a perfect fit for ITVX, where we want to showcase drama as distinctive and original as this police procedure from Irvine Welsh.