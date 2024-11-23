The first polar ice bar in Scotland will open in November | Edinburgh's Christmas

The opening of Edinburgh’s newest Christmas attraction has been delayed by a day, with tickets for the original opening now cancelled due to the weather.

Edinburgh’s Christmas George Street attraction the Polar Ice Bar was due to open on Monday, but has now been put back to Tuesday due to the current yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Edinburgh, which hit the city on Saturday morning.

Hailed as "the coolest bar in the city", the destination will see festive revellers provided with jackets and gloves to help them cope with the planned -8C temperature inside the bar.

Festival chiefs have blamed a weather warning issued by the Met Office this weekend for the hold-up, which will also affect the opening of pop-up Coorie Inn bar on George Street.

A festival spokesman said: "Due to weather warnings in place for adverse conditions forecast in Edinburgh this weekend, as a precaution against any delays due to potential issues caused by weather, we have made the decision to delay the opening of our new Polar Ice Bar and Coorie Inn attractions on George Street until the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26.

"This will allow Edinburgh’s Christmas time to ensure all areas are ready and safe for opening. We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment caused to Monday night ticket holders to the Polar Ice Bar, but look forward to welcoming you to a rescheduled visit.

"Customers with bookings for affected sessions have been contacted to reschedule their visit. All other sessions can be booked as normal."

Organisers of the festival say the opening of other attractions planned over the next few days, including the George Street ice rink, and a Christmas Tree maze and a "Santa's Stories" attraction in St Andrew Square, are due to go ahead as planned.

However, on Friday, they did warn on X: “We will be monitoring this weekend’s weather closely at all Edinburgh’s Christmas attractions, for those planning to visit, please keep an eye on our Social’s stories for the latest updates and please dress for wet winter weather.”