If you couldn’t get enough of Ekin-Su and Davide, don’t worry because the Love Island couple is making a comeback on our screens.

In a brand-new series called Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, the Love Island 2022 winners will take two "trips of a lifetime" to the hometowns of Davide in Italy and Ekin-Su in Turkey.

ITV, in a statement , said the series will see the self-proclaimed ‘Italian Snack’ and ‘Turkish Delight’ pack their suitcases once again for two new adventures.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, says: "We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2.

“We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together."

Here is everything you need to know about Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

What is Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings about?

For the first time since leaving the Love Island Villa, Davide will travel with Ekin-Su to Italy and his birthplace of Frosinone.

Davide will give Ekin-Su a taste of Italy before he returns home by taking her on a whistle-stop tour of Verona, the city of love made famous by Romeo and Juliet.

The pair will next travel across the Tuscan countryside before boarding a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the performing colleagues she met in Turkey, where she lived and worked as an actress.

In addition, they will travel eight hours in a campervan to Ekin-Su’s hometown of Odemis and as they spend the night in their camper, the drama of living in cramped spaces begins to unfold.

Along the journey, viewers will meet the couple’s family and friends, including their parents, siblings, grandparents, and others.

The couple’s upcoming vacation will feature sun, sea, Turkish spas, and belly dance, among other things.

When will Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings be released?