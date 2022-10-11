Halloween has officially arrived in Edinburgh. As the colder weather arrives and the darker nights creep in, Halloween is at the forefront of everyone’s mind with the special holiday being just around the corner.

Edinburgh has garnered a reputation and prides itself on its rich history. This has made it a hotbed for supernatural experience with people coming from all over the world to visit reportedly haunted venues like Blair Street Vaults or Greyfriars Kirkyard. Making it the perfect place to get into the spooky spirit.

With Edinburgh being home to so many spooky locations it can be hard for even the biggest believer to locate and visit them all. Lucky for them, there are tons of ghost walks and tours that will take you around the spookiest places and give you information you won’t find online.

So, what are the top rated places to scare yourself silly this year? Here’s a full breakdown of experiences in Edinburgh.

Most Popular

Top rated scary experiences in Edinburgh

1. The World Famous Underground Ghost Tour

Where it is: 124 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK (Old Police Box by Starbucks)

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 2,310 reviews

The subterranean tunnels below Edinburgh tell a completely different story from what you see at street level. This ghost tour will take you to sites including Greyfriars Kirkyard and St. Giles’ Cathedral as you hear chilling tales of murder and revenge.

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote about the experience and said: “Awesome Tour! James is funny and a great tour guide! My family loved it! Would definitely recommend it!”

You can find out more and read more reviews on The World Famous Underground Ghost Tour on Tripadvisor .

2. Edinburgh Darkside Walking Tour: Mysteries, Murder and Legends

Where it is: 130 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK (The tours start at 130 High Street, on the corner with Stevenlaw’s Close.)

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 2,062 reviews

For those looking to explore the supernatural at night this walking tour will take you on a historical tour and share tales of Edinburgh’s morbid history.

The tour will take you through the cobbled streets of Calton Hill, North Bridge, and Canongate cemetery as well as sharing the truth behind the gruesome exploits of Burke and Hare, the notorious Edinburgh grave robbers.

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: “The tour was excellent. I went with my sister who is not very fond of scary stories/things but she really enjoyed it and so did I. We booked it at the last minute and I’m really glad we got to do it. Sandra, our tour guide, was really funny and had a lot of knowledge of the area. It was a very fun night.”

You can find out more and read more reviews on the Darkside Tour on Tripadvisor .

3. Ghost Bus Tour of Edinburgh

Where it is: 435 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2NT (Outside Deacon Brodies Tavern)

Rating: 4 out of 5 based on 1,354 reviews

This tour will take you all across Edinburgh without battling up the steep hills of the city. You will travel past eerie sights like Grassmarket, the Royal Mile, Greyfriars Kirk, and Edinburgh Castle, taking in gory anecdotes about the city’s chilling past.

One Tripadvisor review read: “Our guide was very entertaining!! Bus ride was comfortable. The CT screen made it quite enjoyable for those of us sitting upstairs!! Highly recommend this as an option to a walking tour.”

You can find out more and read more reviews on the Ghost Bus Tour on Tripadvisor .

4. Fright Night Tour

Where it is: 124 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS, UK (Old Police Box)

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 404 reviews

This tour promises to explore the hidden side of the city’s Old Town. The tour will be hosted by a guide in period costume who will recount sinister tales of murderers, witches, and grave robbers. You will visit a reportedly haunted graveyard and go underground to the South Bridge Vaults where people once lived and worked.

One Tripadvisor review read: “Our guide - an enjoyably jaded spirit by the name of Jessie King - showed us around a handful of Edinburgh’s haunted hotspots and struck a great balance of historical stories, subtle scares and jokes. Highly recommended!”

You can find out more and read more reviews on the Fright Night Tour on Tripadvisor .

5. Edinburgh - Dark History

Where it is: West Parliament Square

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 158 reviews

The event promises to tell all the darker tales of Edinburgh’s history from witches to the Plague. Learn about the most notorious citizens of Edinburgh and how ghost stories are born.

One review read: “A superb tour. Matt our tour guide was engaging, fun and very informative. The tour was fantastic, great value and we would recommend doing it as night starts to fall to add to the experience.”

You can find out more and read more reviews on the Edinburgh Dark History event on Tripadvisor .

6. Extreme Paranormal Underground Ghost Tour in Edinburgh

Where it is: 124 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1QS

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 based on 402 reviews

This 80 minute walking tour will take you through Edinburgh’s Old Town as the witching hour creeps in. You’ll be led by a costumed guide, playing an infamous, historical character. The tour will explore the Old Town’s winding closes, as well as the likes of Greyfriars Kirkyard and the underground vaults that snake beneath the city.

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote about the experience and said: “Dr. Knox was the perfect guide for a spooky evening out in Edinburgh! He never broke character, knew the history exceptionally well and always made us laugh by putting a spin on each story by inviting guests to interact. We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves!”

You can find out more and read more reviews on the Extreme Paranormal Underground Ghost Tour on Tripadvisor .

7. Ghost and Gore Walking Tour of Edinburgh

Where it is: The Witchery by Edinburgh Castle

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 298 reviews

The tour will delve deeper into the city’s past on a walking tour that focuses on ghosts and gore. The tour is led by a costumed guide, and reveals stories that you’re unlikely to find in the guidebook. The price includes a souvenir copy of a book that details Edinburgh’s history of witchcraft.

One review read: “We all loved the walking tour. My 2 children aged 8 and 11 really loved it. We enjoyed all the different characters played and was really informative as well as being funny. Our main tour guide was easy to listen to and entertaining. We would definitely recommend.”

You can find out more and read more reviews on the Ghost and Gore Walking Tour on Tripadvisor page.

8. Scotland’s Dark Secrets Walking Tour

Where it is: William Chambers Monument, 45 Chambers St, Edinburgh EH1 1JF

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 30 reviews

This tour will take you into the world of the macabre on this walking tour of Edinburgh’s spookiest districts. Throughout the tour you will hear tales of the unfortunate people who died and continue to haunt the buildings and streets. You will also learn about the witch trials and the ghouls who live in the castle.

One review read: “Mason was a fantastic guide. Very knowledgeable. Thoroughly enjoyed it as did the 3 teenagers who were with us. Taught me a lot of things I didn’t know. Highly recommend.”

You can find out more and read more reviews on Scotland’s Dark Secrets Walking Tour on Tripadvisor page .

9. City of the Dead Haunted Graveyard Tour

Where it is: The Witchery by Edinburgh Castle

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 298 reviews

This tour combines history, horror and humour with a guide that takes you

through Edinburgh’s past and into a locked section of Greyfriars Kirkyard infamously known as the Covenanter’s Prison. This is the lair of the ‘Mackenzie Poltergeist’, regarded as one of the best documented supernatural cases of all time with hundreds of people claiming to have been attacked by the entity.

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote about the experience and said: “The tour was fascinating and we’ll be presented by our tour guide (of which I cannot remember his name as I’m rubbish with names). So much history and fully engaging with the group. He even stayed later to talk with members of the group who wanted to know more. It is a must do tour.”

You can find out more and read more reviews on City of the Dead Haunted Graveyard Tour on Tripadvisor page .

10. City of the Dead’s Double Dead Tour

Where it is: St Giles’ Cathedral, High St, Edinburgh EH1 1RE

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 based on 98 reviews

This tour gives you double the spook factor taking you to two of Edinburgh most-haunted spots. Your guide will take you to the South Bridge Vaults and explore the Covenanter’s Prison in Greyfriars Graveyard, which is usually off-limits to the public.

One review read: “A genuinely spooky experience but you’ll also learn a lot about the dark and sordid side of Edinburgh’s history. Beth is an absolutely wonderful tour guide. Knowledgeable, funny, and an impeccable flair for the dramatic!”

